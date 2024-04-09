Griffins, those formidable foes in Dragon’s Dogma 2, can really throw a wrench in your plans, especially when they decide to make a hasty retreat. Fear not, for I’m here to provide you with a comprehensive guide on successfully locating and taking down these winged beasts.

Before we delve into the nitty-gritty of hunting Griffins, let’s get to know our enemy a bit better. These ferocious monsters are known to wreak havoc in populated areas of Dragon’s Dogma 2. They are not to be underestimated, as their strength matches their imposing presence. Engaging in combat with a Griffin can be a daunting task for any Arisen’s party, but with the right strategy, exploiting their weaknesses can turn the tide in your favor.

Locating Griffins

The first step in your Griffin-hunting journey is to pinpoint their whereabouts. These creatures have a penchant for preying on oxen, often swooping down unexpectedly even within the confines of a city. However, there’s a specific area on the western end of Vermund where Griffins are known to frequent. Look out for a Riftstone and a campsite in this region. To reach it, you’ll need to traverse the stream from the main road connecting the Checkpoint Rest Town to the rest of the highway, unless you opt for the route through the zombie-infested cave. Utilize Dragon’s Dogma 2’s fast travel system to expedite your journey by taking an oxcart to the border town or teleporting to a placed Portcrystal. Once you’ve reached the designated spot, exercise patience, and keep a keen eye out. The Griffin should make its grand entrance from the east. If it doesn’t appear immediately, consider setting up camp and resting until morning for another chance encounter.

Taking Down Griffins

Now, onto the main event: confronting and conquering Griffins. In combat, Griffins predominantly rely on physical attacks, occasionally utilizing their wings to generate powerful air pressure that can disrupt both players and their pawns. Engaging a Griffin demands a delicate balance of blocking, dodging, and counterattacking. However, to dispatch it swiftly and efficiently, employing certain tactics is key.

Griffins exhibit a glaring weakness to fire. Exploit this vulnerability by utilizing fire-based attacks to devastating effect. High Flagration emerges as a top contender among Sorcerer weapon skills in Dragon’s Dogma 2, boasting unparalleled incendiary prowess. Consider equipping this skill alongside throwable items or arrows infused with oil for maximum impact. Aim for the Griffin’s vulnerable spots—the head, wings, and spine nestled between its wings. Melee characters can capitalize on this weakness by mounting the creature’s back armed with a flame-enchanted weapon and relentlessly attacking. With persistence, you can ignite its wings, potentially grounding it and thwarting any attempts at flight.

Keep a watchful eye on the Griffin’s behavior during combat. A sudden pause signals its intention to take flight. You’re presented with two options: either incapacitate it with powerful attacks such as Thief’s Powder Charge or Warrior’s Heavensward Sunder, or take matters into your own hands and ride it back to its nest.

Opting for the latter transports you to a Griffin nest situated at the southern periphery of the Misty Marshes. Here, amidst a trove of treasures, lies a rare Portcrystal waiting to be claimed. This daring feat also unlocks the prestigious Regriffining achievement/trophy, marking your triumph over these formidable adversaries.