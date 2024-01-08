Baldur’s Gate 3, a realm of magic and mystery, holds many secrets waiting to be uncovered. One such hidden gem is the Night Orchid, a small plant with multifaceted uses. Whether you aim to enhance your romantic endeavors with Shadowheart or craft potent potions for your journey, knowing where and how to find Night Orchids is crucial. In this guide, we’ll explore the elusive nature of these enchanting flowers and provide you with the tips to master their discovery.

While stumbling upon Night Orchids by chance is not unheard of, these delicate plants play a significant role in the storyline of Baldur’s Gate 3. Shadowheart, one of your companions, holds a special affinity for these blooms. Gifting her a Night Orchid can deepen your connection and add a touch of romance to your journey. However, even if romance is not on your agenda, the Night Orchid can be utilized in potion brewing, making it a valuable resource.

The Growing Grounds

Finding Night Orchids is no walk in the park. These flowers are exclusive to the lands of the Shadowlands, hiding in specific locations during Act 2 of Baldur’s Gate 3. Here are the coordinates for two prime spots where Night Orchids flourish:

X:40 Y:36 – Begin your quest at the Shadowed Battlefield waypoint. Navigate west from your spawn point, leaping over a small gorge. There, amidst the shadows, you’ll discover the first Night Orchid. X:56 Y:176 – Head northwest of the Last Light Inn, where your journey with the harpers began. Proceed north until you reach a clearing adorned with luminescent Shadowroot Sacs and a coveted Night Orchid perched on a tree.

Should your search prove fruitless at these locations, press the Alt key to scan the area and unveil hidden treasures, including the elusive Night Orchids. If luck doesn’t favor you, a night’s rest in your camp followed by a return to the specified points may yield better results. Keep a keen eye, as Night Orchids might also surprise you by appearing near the enigmatic He Who Was NPC.

Night Orchid Harvesting

Unlike other resources in Baldur’s Gate 3, there’s no foolproof method for farming Night Orchids. Fortunately, you won’t need a plethora of these flowers for your quests. However, if circumstances demand a surplus, revisiting the coordinates mentioned daily can provide a replenishable source. Night Orchids can be harvested after a mere 1-2 Long Rests, making them a renewable and valuable material.

Night Orchids in Action

The primary motivation for locating Night Orchids revolves around Shadowheart, and the influence it has on your relationship with this companion. Gifting her this delicate flower can act as a gesture of goodwill, smoothing out potential rough patches caused by unfavorable choices. However, the Night Orchid’s utility extends beyond romantic pursuits to the realm of potion crafting.

In the alchemical world of BG3, players can combine three Night Orchids to concoct a potent elixir known as the Solution of Night Orchid. This essential ingredient serves a crucial role in brewing the Superior Elixir of Arcane Cultivation. The resulting potion grants an additional level 3 spell slot, proving invaluable during the second and third acts of the game.

Embarking on a journey in Baldur’s Gate 3 becomes all the more enchanting when armed with the knowledge of Night Orchids. Whether you seek to kindle a romance with Shadowheart or enhance your magical arsenal with potent potions, the elusive Night Orchids hold the key. Navigate the Shadowlands with precision, scan your surroundings diligently, and harvest this precious flower wisely.