How to find windows activation status

Although Microsoft permits you to use Windows 11 without activation, doing so could be a bad decision because it prevents you from accessing some important features and vital security updates. There are a few ways to check if your copy of Windows 11 is active if you’re unsure.

The Settings program, the Run command, or a command-line tool can all be used to verify the activation status of your Windows 11 PC. All three ways will be thoroughly explained in this essay.

How to Check the Activation Status of Windows 11 By use of the Settings App

All of the relevant details on the Windows edition, its activation status, and the product key are available in the Settings app in Windows.

Follow these steps to use the Settings app to check the status of Windows 11 activation:

The Settings app will open when you press Win + I.

Go to the System tab and select Activation.

Activation state’s status can be found next to it.

Your copy of Windows 11 is activated if the status is Active. However, if the status reads “Not active,” it means that your copy of Windows 11 has not yet been activated.

For more information, select the Activation state option. You should see one of the following messages, depending on the activation status:

Windows is turned on.

A digital license is used to activate Windows.

A digital license associated with your Microsoft account is used to activate Windows.

There is no active Windows.

How to Use the Run Command to Check Windows 11’s Activation Status

The Run command is a helpful Windows tool for launching apps and programs, running commands, and accessing system functions. This utility also allows you to check the status of Windows’ activation.

Here’s how to use the Run command to determine if Windows 11 is activated.

Select Run from the list by performing a right-click on the Start symbol. As an alternative, you can rapidly launch the Run tool by pressing Win + R on your keyboard.

In the text box, enter slmgr.vbs /xpr and then press OK or Enter.

Your copy of Windows 11 should display in a Windows Script Host dialog box whether it is activated or not.

As an alternative, you can use the slmgr.vbs /dlv command to view the status of activation as well as other vital information like the activation ID and partial product key.

How to Use Command Prompt or PowerShell to Check Windows 11 Activation Status

Windows 11 comes with two built-in command-line tools, Command Prompt and PowerShell, which are frequently used for completing difficult administrative tasks and resolving various issues. But did you know that these tools might also be used to divulge vital system data, such Windows’ activation status?

Use these steps to check the status of Windows 11 activation using Command Prompt or PowerShell:

Use one of the various methods available on Windows to launch Command Prompt or PowerShell.

Enter the command slmgr /xpr in the console.

Verify Windows 11’s activation status in the dialog box. You should see the notice “Windows is in notification mode” if your computer is not powered.

Making it Simple to Check the Activation Status of Windows 11

You might need to buy a license key online to activate Windows 11 if it isn’t already activated. While making the purchase, it’s crucial to be wary of online discounts that look too good to be true.

