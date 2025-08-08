If you’ve ever tried joining a Discord voice chat only to be stuck staring at the dreaded “Awaiting Endpoint” message, you know how frustrating it can be. This error stops you from connecting to voice channels, leaving you unable to chat with friends, coordinate in games, or join community calls. The good news? There are several ways to fix it—whether the problem is on your end or Discord’s.

What Does “Awaiting Endpoint” Mean on Discord?

The “Awaiting Endpoint” error appears when Discord can’t establish a stable connection to its voice servers. Think of it like trying to make a phone call but the line won’t connect—something is blocking the signal. This can happen for a few reasons:

Discord’s servers are down – Sometimes, the issue isn’t on your side at all. If Discord’s voice servers are experiencing an outage, you’ll see this error until they fix it.

Your internet connection is unstable – Weak Wi-Fi, router problems, or ISP issues can prevent Discord from connecting properly.

Outdated Discord app – Running an old version of Discord can lead to bugs and connectivity problems.

VPN or firewall interference – If you’re using a VPN or have strict firewall settings, they might block Discord’s connection.

Server region issues – The voice server in your selected region could be overloaded or malfunctioning.

Now that we know what causes it, let’s dive into the fixes.

How to Fix the “Awaiting Endpoint” Error

1. Check Discord’s Server Status

Before troubleshooting your own setup, check if Discord is having issues. Visit Discord’s official status page—if there’s a red or yellow indicator next to “Voice,” the problem is on their end, and you’ll have to wait for a fix.

2. Restart Discord and Your Device

Sometimes, a simple restart does the trick. Close Discord completely (make sure it’s not running in the background) and reopen it. If that doesn’t work, restart your computer or phone. This clears temporary glitches that might be causing the error.

3. Check Your Internet Connection

A weak or unstable connection is a common culprit. Try these steps:

Restart your router and modem – Unplug them for 30 seconds, then plug them back in.

Switch to a wired connection – If you’re on Wi-Fi, try using an Ethernet cable for a more stable connection.

Run a speed test – Make sure your internet is fast enough for voice chat (at least 1-2 Mbps upload/download).

4. Change the Server Region

If your current voice server region is having issues, switching to a different one can help. Here’s how:

Open Discord and go to your server. Click the server name at the top, then select Server Settings . Go to Overview and find Server Region . Click Change and pick a different region (e.g., switch from “US East” to “Europe”).

Note: Only server admins can change the region. If you’re not an admin, ask one to try this fix.

5. Disable VPN or Proxy

VPNs and proxies can interfere with Discord’s connection. If you’re using one, try turning it off temporarily. Some VPNs block the type of data Discord needs for voice chat, so disabling it might solve the problem.

6. Update Discord

An outdated app can cause all sorts of issues. Make sure you’re running the latest version:

On PC: Press Ctrl + R to force Discord to check for updates.

On Mac: Use Command + R instead.

Mobile: Check your app store for updates.

If Discord doesn’t update automatically, download the latest version from the official website.

7. Log Out and Back In

Sometimes, Discord gets stuck trying to verify your account. Logging out and back in can refresh your connection:

Click the gear icon (Settings) near your username. Scroll down and click Log Out . Sign back in with your credentials.

8. Flush Your DNS Cache

If your internet is working but Discord still won’t connect, your DNS cache might be causing issues. Here’s how to clear it:

Windows: Open Command Prompt as admin. Type ipconfig /flushdns and press Enter. Restart your computer.

Mac: Open Terminal. Type sudo killall -HUP mDNSResponder and press Enter. Enter your password if prompted, then restart.



9. Reinstall Discord

If nothing else works, a fresh install might be needed. Corrupted files can cause the “Awaiting Endpoint” error. Here’s how to reinstall:

Windows: Go to Settings > Apps > Installed Apps . Find Discord, click the three dots, and select Uninstall . Download the latest version from Discord’s website and reinstall.

Mac: Open Finder, go to Applications , and drag Discord to the Trash. Empty the Trash, then download and reinstall Discord.



10. Check Firewall and Antivirus Settings

Sometimes, security software blocks Discord. Make sure Discord is allowed through your firewall: