With its vast universe and rich history, FromSoftware’s highly regarded action role-playing game Elden Ring has enthralled players all over the world. Like any game, though, there are occasionally technical problems, particularly with the more recent DLCs like “Shadow of the Erdtree.” Don’t panic if you’re seeing the “Can’t Access Shadow of the Erdtree” error. This tutorial will take you through a number of steps to fix the problem and resume your activity.

KEYPOINT: Restoring licences using your preferred platform is the most popular way to resolve the “can’t access Shadow of the Erdtree” bug, according to numerous user reports online: PlayStation 5: After turning on your PS5, hit the Home button. Navigate to Users & Accounts > Other > Restore Licences on the Settings cog wheel.

Ascertain DLC Setup

Make sure the “Shadow of the Erdtree” DLC is installed correctly first and foremost. Here’s how to do it:

Steam:

Launch the Steam Library.

When you do a right-click on Elden Ring, choose “Properties.”

Make sure “Shadow of the Erdtree” is checked by going to the “DLC” menu. To install it, check the box if it isn’t already.

Sony (PS4 and PS5):

Go to the game tile for Elden Ring.

Click Options and choose “Manage Game Content.”

Check to see if “Shadow of the Erdtree” is installed and listed. Select it to download and install if not.

Xbox (Series X|S/Xbox One):

Put Elden Ring’s game library on the highlight.

Click Menu, then select “Manage game and add-ons.”

Make certain that “Shadow of the Erdtree” is set up under “Ready to install.”

Look for updates to the game

Verify that the game is current. Patches are frequently released by developers to address issues and enhance game stability. How to look for updates is as follows:

Steam:

Open the Steam Library.

When you do a right-click on Elden Ring, choose “Properties.”

Make sure “Always keep this game up to date” is chosen under the “Updates” option.

PS:

Emphasise Elden Ring on your desktop.

Click “Options” and choose “Check for Update.”

Xbox:

Emphasise Elden Ring within your collection.

Click Menu, then select “Manage game and add-ons.”

Click on “Updates” to check if any are available.

Check the PC game files

Problems may arise from missing or corrupted game files. This can be fixed by checking the game files’ integrity:

Launch Steam, then navigate to your library.

When you do a right-click on Elden Ring, choose “Properties.”

On the “Local Files” tab, select “Verify integrity of game files.”

Empty Cache on Console

Numerous in-game problems can be fixed by clearing the cache:

PS:

Completely shut down your console (avoid going into Rest Mode).

After 30 seconds, unplug the power cord.

Re-plug it in and switch the console on.

Xbox:

Switch off the console.

Take the power cord out and give it at least ten seconds to pass.

Re-plug it in and switch the console on.

Restart the PC/console and the game

Sometimes minor bugs can be fixed with a simple restart:

PC : Turn off Elden Ring and reboot the system.

: Turn off Elden Ring and reboot the system. Console : Restart your console after quitting the game.

Install the DLC again

Should the problem continue, consider reinstalling the DLC:

Computer:

Go to your Library in Steam, open it, and then right-click Elden Ring.

Go to the “DLC” tab after selecting “Properties,” then uncheck “Shadow of the Erdtree.”

To reload the DLC, restart Steam and then tick the option again.

System:

Navigate to the manage content area of your game (as mentioned in step 1).

Delete the programme “Shadow of the Erdtree.”

After restarting your system, reinstall the DLC.

Speak with Support

It might be required to contact your platform’s customer support if none of the aforementioned solutions work. Give them specifics about your problem and the actions you’ve previously made to fix it.

Support for Steam : Steam Support Page

: Steam Support Page PlayStation Support : Visit the PlayStation Support Page

: Visit the PlayStation Support Page Xbox Support : Visit the Xbox Support Page

In summary

It can be annoying to run into the “Can’t Access Shadow of the Erdtree” error in Elden Ring, but if you follow these instructions, you should be able to fix it and resume discovering the fascinating realm of the Lands Between. Enjoy your gaming!