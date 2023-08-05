How To Free Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3

In the captivating world of Baldur’s Gate 3, players embark on a perilous journey through the Mind Flayer’s ship during the prologue. Among the companions found within its dark confines is Shadowheart, an elf woman trapped in a mysterious Mind Flayer Pod. While her rescue is not mandatory, players may wish to add her to their party, and this guide will unravel the steps to free Shadowheart from her pod with ease. Whether you are a novice or seasoned adventurer, this walkthrough ensures a successful liberation of this vital character.

Locating Shadowheart’s Pod

As you progress through the Nautiloid in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will eventually encounter the imprisoned elf woman known as Shadowheart, ensnared in the confines of a Mind Flayer Pod. Lae’zel might advise leaving her be, but the allure of having an additional party member earlier in the game can be hard to resist. Fortunately, freeing Shadowheart is a straightforward process that entails no risks on the player’s part. To initiate the rescue, follow these simple steps:

Locate the Eldritch Rune:

Begin your quest by passing through the door on the east side of the room where Shadowheart is trapped. Inside the adjacent room, walk towards the east end and interact with the Dead Thrall lying on the ground. Upon searching the body, you’ll find an Elaborate Key.

Open the Elaborate Reliquary:

Return to Shadowheart’s room and unlock the Elaborate Reliquary chest in the southeast corner using the Elaborate Key you obtained earlier. Inside the chest, you’ll discover the Eldritch Rune necessary for the next step.

Activate the Console:

Position yourself near the console situated just to the right of Shadowheart’s pod. There, you’ll notice a socket where an item can be inserted. Place the Eldritch Rune inside the socket and follow it up by selecting “Insert the Rune into the Socket” and “Place Your Hand on the Console.”

Unlocking Shadowheart:

Upon placing your hand on the console, the device will activate. At this point, an option will trigger in your mind. Choose “Illithid (Wisdom): Will the pod to open.” This action will initiate the release of Shadowheart from her confinement.

Alternative Methods

While the above method is straightforward, some classes in Baldur’s Gate 3 possess special skills or dialogue options that allow them to free Shadowheart without obtaining the Elaborate Key and Eldritch Rune. If these unique opportunities present themselves during interactions with the Mind Flayer Pod and associated terminal, players can opt to pursue these alternative routes, providing a more diverse and engaging experience.

Consequences of Your Choice

For those who choose not to free Shadowheart from her pod, fret not. She will still cross paths with you later in the game, shortly after the prologue concludes. Leaving her imprisoned will not prevent her from eventually joining your party in Baldur’s Gate 3. However, since the process of liberation is relatively simple, it is advised to free Shadowheart, unless it conflicts with your roleplaying preferences.

Conclusion

In conclusion, freeing Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3 presents players with an optional quest during the prologue. Although not mandatory, rescuing her from the Mind Flayer pod grants an early party member. The process involves locating an Eldritch Rune and activating the console near her pod. While some classes can release her through skill checks and unique dialogue, using the Eldritch Rune remains a straightforward method. However, players need not worry if they choose not to free her, as Shadowheart can still be encountered later in the game. Ultimately, it’s a simple and rewarding endeavour to save the trapped elf woman, adding depth to the already complex adventure that is Baldur’s Gate 3.

