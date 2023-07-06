How to Get a Fake Phone Number For SMS Verification For Free

If you’ve been getting random messages and calls from companies to promote their products, perhaps you’ve verified your online accounts with your real phone number. Relax, this is not absurd. We tend to easily input our phone number in contact details forms and the prompt for online verifications. But this can lead to some major privacy issues.

Using a fake phone number as opposed to inputting your phone number whenever a company asks for it — is the solution. Submitting fake or temporary phone numbers will protect you from data breaches and theft. They can make a huge privacy difference; we have more explanations below to prove it. Learn how fake or temp phone numbers are the secret to maintaining your privacy online.

Why You Should Use a Fake Phone Number For Your Verication

The most important reason you need to embrace using a fake phone number is the maintenance of your privacy. Recent events have shown that most online companies don’t care about your privacy. Many keep your phone number to bombard you with text messages and calls. They do that directly or indirectly through third-party companies. This implies that they also share or sell your phone number to other companies. And your phone number will end up in the hands of telemarketers and spam callers.

What’s more, your phone number is a link to your confidential information and activities. If you submit your number in a form for any reason, online companies can track what you do online. Fraudsters can also steal your phone number, putting your finances at risk. Using a fake phone number will put your mind at rest since you won’t get all the marketing SMS messages and calls from online platforms. And scammers or fraudsters won’t have direct access to your real phone number.

While these phone numbers are labeled “Fake,” they are real phone numbers that can receive SMS messages from any company. And it’s important to note that it’s totally legal (and safe) to use a fake phone number for any form of verification.

Where Can You Get Free Phone Numbers For Verification?

While many fake phone number services are paid for, different websites offer fake phone numbers for free. Examples include SMS4You, Quackr.io, and Receivesmsonline. However, you need to consider many factors before you choose a website to get a free phone number. To help you choose appropriately, these are some of the important things you should prioritize before choosing a website to visit.

Is the free phone number really free? Some services are not totally free. Many websites offer a trial for some days before they charge money.

Does the website replace overused numbers with new ones? This is vital because overused phone numbers can delay the verification process. Ensure the website changes overused phone numbers to fresh ones regularly.

Do you need to register before you use the phone number? Some sites make it mandatory to sign up or register before you can use their numbers. This is unnecessary most times — if the service is truly free — and can waste your time.

Is it easy to get a fake phone number on the website? Getting a free phone number for OTPs and SMS verification shouldn’t be a hassle. Choose a website that can help you get a number easily.

How To Use The Free Phone Number

If you are wondering how to get a free phone number and use it effectively, you’re in the right spot. We’ve created an explanatory guide below to help you choose and use an active phone number correctly.

Visit a reliable website with free phone numbers. The websites mentioned earlier are great for getting fake phone numbers for free. Select an active phone number that’ll suit your need. Before you choose a free phone number on the website, think about the country or area code of the phone number you need. Ensure you choose an active phone number that will allow you to access the website or app you need. In cases where you need the phone number for country-based services like Netflix and Amazon, choose the phone number with the correct country or area code. Copy the chosen phone number. Paste the number in the right place. Revisit the free phone number website to get the verification SMS. Copy the verification code in the message and paste it in the right place.

There you go — you’ve just verified an account with a free phone number.

Conclusion

You need to make reasonable efforts to protect your privacy online. And a free phone number from a suitable website can help you. Sites like SMS4You won’t waste your time by asking you to sign up or input your card details. Plus, their phone numbers are genuinely free and easy to access. Try them out now.

