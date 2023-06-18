How To Get a Hylian Shield in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda franchise is renowned for the iconic equipment used by its hero, Link, in every game. The latest installment, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, introduces exciting Zonai devices and abilities. Among the array of equipment, two items stand out as legendary: the Master Sword and the Hylian Shield. These iconic items hold immense importance in the series and are deeply intertwined with the characters themselves.

Updated Information on Acquiring the Hylian Shield in TotK

In a recent discovery, it has been revealed that Link can obtain a replacement for a lost or broken Hylian shield in TotK. This comprehensive guide has been updated with the step-by-step process for obtaining a new copy of this exceptional defensive tool in Tears of the Kingdom. To achieve this, Link will need to complete the mayoral election quest line in Hateno Village, which will grant him access to a specialised merchant throughout the game.

Early Access to the Hylian Shield in TotK

While obtaining the Master Sword in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom requires a significant amount of time, acquiring the Hylian Shield, arguably the best shield in the game, can be accomplished very early in Link’s journey. This guide will provide detailed instructions on how players can venture into the depths of Hyrule Castle, retrieve the shield, and make a safe exit.

Finding TotK’s Hylian Shield

Preparations

To acquire TotK’s Hylian Shield, Link must navigate his way to the floating island that was once Hyrule Castle. Fortunately, if approached correctly, this journey presents minimal dangers, allowing players to obtain this immensely powerful shield at an early stage in Tears of the Kingdom. Before embarking on this adventure, there are a few essential items Link should have:

Paraglider: The paraglider is an absolute necessity as it enables Link to glide and access the castle. While alternative routes may become available later in the game, this particular route requires the use of the glider. Stamina-Replenishing Food or Potions: Link will need to glide a considerable distance, so it is advisable to bring items that can replenish his stamina. Items like Stamella mushrooms, Endura carrots and mushrooms, Staminoka bass, Stambulb, and anything associated with stamina or energy will be helpful.

Step 1: Complete the Wind Temple

While not entirely necessary, seeking assistance from the Sage of Wind can prove beneficial for a specific jump. Link can acquire the Vow of Tulin by completing the Rito missions in the “Regional Phenomena” main quest.

Step 2: Head to Lookout Landing and Skyview Tower.

Link should commence his journey from the tower at Lookout Landing, which will position him at a sufficient height to glide all the way to Hyrule Castle. Although it is technically possible to glide directly to the docks without stopping, for safety purposes, it is advisable for Link to use Serutabomac Shrine as a fast-travel point. This allows him to attempt the jump to the docks multiple times without returning to Lookout Landing.

Step 3: Landing at Serutabomac Shrine

Situated on the northeast side of the castle, close to the highest point on the island, Serutabomac Shrine is the ideal landing spot after gliding from Lookout Landing. Since gliding over the steeple requires a significant amount of stamina, Link must ensure he has ample meals and potions to refill his stamina gauge. Upon reaching the shrine, Link will notice the distinct green spiral signifying its location, as depicted on the map (coordinates: -0179, 1170, 0280). Even if Link does not complete the shrine, registering his hand at the entrance will unlock the fast-travel point.

Step 4: Making the Jump to the Docks

From the shrine, Link should follow the edge of the cliff towards the west until he reaches a cave. It is important not to enter the cave, as it is inhabited by high-level Horriblins. Instead, just before the cave, Link must jump off the cliff while gliding away from it, ensuring the map returns to its full view. Look for a clear break in the land on the cliff (refer to the image for precise details), as this break leads to the cave that grants access to the docks. As Link approaches the water level, he will encounter a cave, which may be difficult to spot from a distance. It is crucial for Link to remain within the channel between the breaks in the land. The Vow of Tulin ability will aid him in reaching land swiftly due to the gust of wind within the cave. However, this can also be achieved without the vow, provided Link possesses sufficient stamina. Look for a section with two small braziers (-0269, 1153, 0024), as it is the easiest section to reach.

Step 5: Swim Across the Water to Obtain the Hylian Shield

Starting from the two small braziers, Link must make his way to the other end of the chamber, where he will find a larger brazier (-0175, 1156, 0037) situated above a grey brick wall adorned with a large stone shield carving. Instead of using the steps, which would expose Link to a dangerous encounter with a Gloom Spawn (Gloom Hands) if he lacks proper equipment, it is advised to swim across the water and climb the wall.

Step 6: Lighting the Large Brazier

Upon reaching the top, Link will come across a large brazier that fans of Breath of the Wild will recognise from the shrine puzzle at Hyrule Castle. This time, lighting the brazier with a torch or any fire-fused arrow will cause a small stone treasure chest to emerge from beneath the ground. Within this chest lies the coveted Hylian Shield.

Replacing a Lost or Broken Hylian Shield in TotK

Despite its formidable strength, there may come a time when TotK’s Hylian Shield breaks or is lost during combat situations like being electrocuted. In such cases, Link need not worry, as Tears of the Kingdom features a special merchant who becomes available after completing a specific series of quests.

To initiate this process, Link must locate Cece, the renowned fashion designer of Hateno Village. When Link finds her at her shop (3359, -2138, 0120), he will become involved in a political dispute that can only be resolved through a new mayoral election. This event triggers the mayoral election quest line in Tears of the Kingdom.

The first quest, “Team Cece or Team Reede?” begins when Link interacts with Cece and her sister, Sophie. Link must then complete two additional side quests, “Reede’s Secret” and “Cece’s Secret,” before concluding with “The Mayoral Election.” These quests are relatively straightforward and can be completed quickly.

Once completed, Cece will open her shop to Link, offering the Hylian Shield for 3,000 rupees. Link can purchase the shield only if it is not already in his inventory. Fortunately, once the shop is open, there are no limitations on how many times Link can return to acquire the Hylian Shield in Tears of the Kingdom.

