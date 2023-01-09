How to Get Ability Patch in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

If you’re a fan of the Pokemon franchise, you’re probably familiar with the concept of hidden abilities. These special abilities can give your Pokemon a unique edge in battle and make them stand out from the rest of your team. In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, the ability patch is an item that allows you to unlock your Pokemon’s hidden ability, giving you access to these powerful abilities.

But how do you get the ability patch in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet? It’s not as straightforward as you might think. Here’s a guide to help you get the ability patch and unlock your Pokemon’s hidden ability.

The first step to getting the ability patch is to find it in the game. The ability patch is a rare item that can only be found as a rare drop in the 6 star terra raids, if you have not yet unlocked the 6 star terra raids here is how to do it.

How to unlock the 6 star raids in Pokemon

The six star raids by themselves are a very rare spawn but to make them spawn at all you need to make sure that you have completed all of the following:

Completed three main story Quests.

Defeated all the gym leaders twice, if you have already done it once you will need to do it a second time.

Won the post-game tournament at Naranja/Uva academy.

Even after all this hard work the 6 star terra raids are a pretty rare spawn, not to mention they are difficult to beat, which even if you manage to do the spawn for an ability patch is not guaranteed but will have a very small chance of dropping upon completion. Thus getting the Ability Patch is a difficult and time-consuming process but, However, it is safe to say that it is most definitely worth it.

Once you’ve obtained the ability patch, it’s time to use it on your Pokemon. To use the ability patch, simply select it from your inventory and use it on the Pokemon you want to unlock the hidden ability for. The ability patch will then work its magic, granting your Pokemon its hidden ability.

Overall, getting the ability patch and unlocking your Pokemon’s hidden ability in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can be a really difficult challenge, but it’s well worth the effort. With a little bit of luck and some hard work, you can give your Pokemon a unique edge in battle and take your team to new heights. So keep an eye out for the ability patch, trade for it if necessary, and use it to unlock your Pokemon’s hidden ability. You’ll be surprised at how much of a difference it can make in your battles.