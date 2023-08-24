How To Get and Use the Dreamcatcher in Remnant 2

In the dynamic world of Remnant 2, where adventure awaits at every corner, there exists an intriguing melee weapon known as the Dreamcatcher. However, its utility transcends the realm of combat, offering players a gateway to various consumables and unique items. This guide is your compass to navigate through this process, ensuring you grasp how to acquire and make the most of the Dreamcatcher within Remnant 2.

Acquiring the Dreamcatcher in Remnant 2

The allure of the Dreamcatcher lies not only in its combat capabilities but also in its potential to unveil additional treasures and a novel archetype. While initially bewildering, the process of obtaining the Dreamcatcher becomes straightforward once the required items and locations are clear.

Begin your journey by selecting a version of Losomn with the Asylum main scenario. For those new to this, the scenario revolves around exploring an Asylum situated in Morrow Parish. To determine your access, note that Morrow Parish must be your first destination in Losomn. If it’s not, the wisest step is to re-roll your Remnant 2 campaign or the Losomn mode in Adventure Mode until this condition is met.

With entry to the Asylum scenario secured, follow the markers guiding you to the heart of the action – the Asylum in the Morrow Parish map. Once there, your focus should shift to obtaining the Nightweaver Stone Doll, a vital component. Refer to our guide on acquiring the Nightweaver Stone Doll in Remnant 2 to facilitate this endeavor.

Armed with the Nightweaver Stone Doll, continue tracking the primary objective markers, leading you to the top floor of the Asylum. Persistence in adhering to these markers guides you to the Shattered Gallery, wherein lies the Soulkey Tribute Quest Item, near the exit. By placing this item into the web within the Asylum’s basement, a portal to the Tormented Asylum materializes.

In the depths of the Tormented Asylum, close to the Checkpoint, lie cells. Among them, a sizeable web awaits within one. Interaction with this web activates the Quest Item menu. Opting to insert the Nightweaver Stone Doll instantly rewards you with the coveted Dreamcatcher.

Utilizing the Dreamcatcher’s Potential

Beyond its combat role, the Dreamcatcher unveils its true potential by interacting with specific NPCs, resulting in consumables that lead to exclusive items. To maximize this feature, it’s crucial to assign these consumables to a QuickSlot.

Nimue (Crescent Moon Bow)

Your quest for the nimble Nimue commences at Nimue’s Retreat in Losomn. Capitalize on her slumbering state by wielding the Dreamcatcher, yielding the Nimue’s Dream consumable. To induce her sleep, leave and return to her retreat multiple times. Activation of this consumable transports you to Retreat’s Horizon, where the coveted blue stone, Anamy’s Echo, resides. McCabe in Ward 13 utilizes this stone to craft the coveted Crescent Moon bow.

The Huntress (Familiar Weapon Mod)

While the Huntress poses a threat throughout Losomn’s Ironborough and Forsaken Quarter, she also dozes off within these locales. Capitalize on her vulnerable state by using the Dreamcatcher. The result? The Huntress’s Dream consumable, transporting you to Briella’s Reverie. Here, a showdown with the Huntress awaits. Triumph awards the Sacred Hunt Feather, a pivotal material enabling the crafting of the Familiar weapon mod in Ward 13.

Pod on Root Earth’s Corrupted Harbor Map (Invader Archetype)

As you tread through Root Earth’s Corrupted Harbor map and encounter an engine room, an arena lies beyond, reachable via a ground-level path. After quelling the arena’s turmoil, direct the Dreamcatcher’s might towards a resplendent pod, rewarding you with the Escalation Protocol Amulet. Utilize this amulet on the Soulslike journey, propelling you into a fierce bout with Bane. The spoils of victory include the Wooden Shiv, a prized possession that, when bestowed upon Wallace in Ward 13, unveils the coveted Invader Archetype.

In conclusion, the Dreamcatcher transcends being a mere melee weapon in Remnant 2. Its power lies in not just combat finesse, but also in its potential to unlock unique items. By following these steps and understanding the nuances of this process, you’ll wield the Dreamcatcher’s might and unravel the treasures concealed within the game’s intricate fabric.