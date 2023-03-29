How To Get Assault Rifle in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Resident Evil 4 Remake is a game that offers a wide range of powerful weapons to players. The Merchant, a mysterious character in the game, is known for providing players with access to a variety of handguns, shotguns, and sniper rifles. However, some of the best weapons in the game are available for free if players know where to look, including the CQBR assault rifle. This weapon is particularly powerful when upgraded and can be obtained in Chapter 10 of the game.

To retrieve the CQBR assault rifle, players first need to acquire the Cubic Device key item. This key item is used to unlock locked square boxes that are scattered throughout the castle. Fortunately, obtaining the Cubic Device is relatively easy, as it is found in a chest at the end of a linear path while Leon is searching for the Chimaera statue heads in the Grand Hall during Chapter 9. After players collect the Lion Head and leave the armoury, they will proceed down a long hallway. At the end of this hallway, before taking a left to continue on, players will find a chest containing the Cubic Device.

In the latter half of Chapter 9, players will enter a section where they must control Ashley and lead her through a series of dark areas with a Blue Lantern. When they enter the library and head towards the back of the room, they will notice a stone pedestal near a bookcase where they can set down the lantern. Doing so will open a secret passage to a staircase that leads up to a loft above the room. Ashley will find a set of keys she needs to progress through her section, but players should take note of this location for later.

After completing Ashley’s section and entering Chapter 10, players will regain control of Leon. If they return to the library, where Ashley was, they can head back up to the loft. On the wall, players will find a Cubic Device slot that they can use to solve the lock, opening the wall safe and rewarding them with the CQBR assault rifle.

The CQBR assault rifle is a particularly powerful weapon in Resident Evil 4 Remake. It is a fully automatic weapon that is capable of firing a high number of rounds quickly, making it an ideal choice for dealing with large groups of enemies. However, it is important to note that the CQBR assault rifle’s accuracy decreases significantly when fired in fully automatic mode. To make the most of the weapon’s potential, players should aim for short bursts of fire or use the semi-automatic mode instead.

Once players obtain the CQBR assault rifle, they can further enhance its power by upgrading it. Upgrading the weapon’s firepower and capacity will make it even more effective against enemies. However, upgrading the weapon’s accuracy is not recommended, as it is already quite low.

In conclusion, obtaining the CQBR assault rifle in Resident Evil 4 Remake is a straightforward process that can be accomplished by following a few simple steps. By acquiring the Cubic Device key item and solving the lock in the library’s loft, players can obtain this powerful weapon and enhance their arsenal. With its high rate of fire and damage output, the CQBR assault rifle is an excellent choice for players looking to deal with large groups of enemies quickly and efficiently.