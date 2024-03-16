In the vast world of Baldur’s Gate 3, where danger lurks at every corner, arming yourself with the right tools can make all the difference between victory and defeat. Among the plethora of items scattered throughout the game, one stands out for its ability to turn the tide of battle in your favor: Broodmother’s Revenge. This coveted amulet grants its wearer the power to unleash extra Poison damage upon their foes, elevating their combat prowess to new heights. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll delve into the intricacies of obtaining and optimizing Broodmother’s Revenge to unleash its full potential.

Obtaining Broodmother’s Revenge:

To acquire Broodmother’s Revenge in Baldur’s Gate 3, players must confront the formidable foe known as Kagha during Act 1 of the game. There are several paths one can take to secure this powerful amulet:

Kagha Quest: Embark on a journey to uncover secret notes hidden within Kagha’s chambers at Emerald Grove. These notes will lead you to a confrontation with Kagha and her cohorts, where you must choose to either reason with her or engage in combat. Defeating Kagha will allow you to claim Broodmother’s Revenge from her fallen body. Side with Minthara: Align yourself with Minthara and assist in the slaughter of the Tieflings of the Grove, escalating the conflict to include the Druids. By emerging victorious from the ensuing chaos, you can loot Broodmother’s Revenge from Kagha’s remains amidst the wreckage. Direct Confrontation: For those inclined towards a more direct approach, engaging Kagha in combat on sight presents a swift but challenging method of obtaining Broodmother’s Revenge. Be prepared to face not only Kagha but also any allies she may have in the vicinity.

Broodmother’s Revenge Skills & Buffs:

The true power of Broodmother’s Revenge lies in its unique ability:

Venomous Revenge: Whenever the wearer receives healing, their weapon becomes imbued with magical poison, dealing an additional 1d4 Poison damage on their next successful attack.

This potent enchantment synergizes seamlessly with various character builds, offering a significant boost to their damage output. Let’s explore some of the best builds suited to harnessing the full potential of Broodmother’s Revenge:

Best Broodmother’s Revenge Builds:

Rogue: Stealthy and cunning, Rogues excel at delivering devastating blows from the shadows. With Broodmother’s Revenge, Rogues can amplify their Sneak Attacks with additional Poison damage, maximizing their lethality in combat. Fighter: Masters of martial prowess, Fighters thrive in the heat of battle. Whether wielding a sword or axe, Fighters can ensure that each strike is infused with poisonous energy, punishing their foes with relentless assaults. Ranger: Nature’s guardians, Rangers possess unparalleled skill with both bow and blade. By combining the versatility of Ranger abilities with the Poison damage of Broodmother’s Revenge, players can unleash a barrage of lethal attacks against their adversaries.



In the world of Baldur’s Gate 3, the acquisition and mastery of powerful artifacts like Broodmother’s Revenge can mean the difference between triumph and defeat. By following the strategies outlined in this guide and harnessing the full potential of this legendary amulet, players can turn the tide of battle in their favor and emerge victorious against even the most formidable foes.