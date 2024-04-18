Ultra Beasts have stormed into the Pokémon Go scene, marking their debut in the Season of Light through Five-Star Raids worldwide. Among these formidable opponents is Buzzwole, an Ultra Beast that can only be acquired by conquering the Five-Star Raids it dominates. To aid you in this challenging endeavor, we’ve compiled a comprehensive guide to mastering the Buzzwole Raid, complete with insights into its weaknesses and the best strategies for overcoming it.

Recommended Group Size

Buzzwole, like other Ultra Beasts, resides exclusively in Five-Star Raids, which are renowned for hosting some of Pokémon Go’s toughest battles. However, compared to some of the mightiest Raid Pokémon, Ultra Beasts, including Buzzwole, pose a slightly lesser challenge.

With this in mind, assembling a group of two to five Trainers should suffice for taking down Buzzwole. Nevertheless, it’s imperative that each member of your team employs potent Buzzwole counters to ensure victory. Failing to do so may necessitate recruiting additional players to your raiding party.

Buzzwole: Strengths And Weaknesses

Buzzwole’s Bug and Fighting Dual-typing endow it with various strengths and vulnerabilities, necessitating careful consideration when preparing for the battle ahead. It boasts resistance against Fighting, Ground, Bug, Grass, and Dark-type attacks, rendering Pokémon of these types ineffective against it.

Fortunately, Buzzwole also harbors several weaknesses, particularly to Fire, Psychic, and Fairy-type attacks. Notably, it is doubly susceptible to Flying-type moves, making Pokémon with these moves exceptionally potent against it. To optimize your chances of success in the Raid encounter, consider assembling a team comprised primarily of Flying-type Pokémon.

During battle, leveraging moves that correspond to a Pokémon’s type can significantly amplify the damage inflicted upon opponents. This phenomenon, known as Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB), enhances the efficacy of moves, making them indispensable tools in your Raid strategy.

Buzzwole: Best Counter Picks

Given the augmented damage inflicted by double-effective attacks, prioritizing Pokémon with potent Flying-type moves is paramount. With this principle in mind, we’ve curated a selection of the most effective Flying-type Buzzwole counters, alongside formidable Fire, Psychic, and Fairy-type alternatives that excel in this Raid.

While the following Pokémon stand out as premier Buzzwole counters, it’s worth noting that success is still attainable with other formidable Flying, Fighting, Fire, Psychic, and Fairy-type Pokémon.

Flying-Type Counter Picks

Mega Charizard Y Fast Attack: Air Slash Charged Attack: Blast Burn

Rayquaza Fast Attack: Air Slash Charged Attack: Hurricane

Yveltal Fast Attack: Gust Charged Attack: Hurricane



Shadow Moltres Fast Attack: Wing Attack Charged Attack: Sky Attack

Shadow Ho-Oh Fast Attack: Hidden Power Charged Attack: Brave Bird

Mega Pidgeot Fast Attack: Gust Charged Attack: Brave Bird

Shadow Staraptor Fast Attack: Gust Charged Attack: Brave Bird

Shadow Honchkrow Fast Attack: Peck Charged Attack: Sky Attack

Shadow Zapdos Fast Attack: Thunder Shock Charged Attack: Drill Peck

Shadow Lugia Fast Attack: Extrasensory Charged Attack: Aeroblast+



Fire, Psychic, and Fairy-Type Counter Picks

Shadow Metagross Fast Attack: Zen Headbutt Charged Attack: Psychic

Blaziken Fast Attack: Fire Spin Charged Attack: Brave Bird

Shadow Gardevoir Fast Attack: Confusion Charged Attack: Psychic



Shadow Mewtwo Fast Attack: Confusion Charged Attack: Psystrike

Galarian Articuno Fast Attack: Psycho Cut Charged Attack: Brave Bird

Mega Alakazam Fast Attack: Confusion Charged Attack: Psychic

Mega Latios Fast Attack: Zen Headbutt Charged Attack: Psychic

Togekiss Fast Attack: Air Slash Charged Attack: Aerial Ace

Mega Altaria Fast Attack: Peck Charged Attack: Sky Attack

Shadow Xatu Fast Attack: Air Slash Charged Attack: Aerial Ace



Mastering the Buzzwole Raid requires meticulous planning and strategic prowess. By assembling a well-equipped team comprising powerful counters, and leveraging type advantages to maximize damage output, you’ll stand poised to emerge victorious in this exhilarating encounter. So rally your fellow Trainers, hone your skills, and embark on this thrilling Raid quest to claim the formidable Buzzwole as your own!