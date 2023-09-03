How To Get Credits Fast in Starfield

Farming Credits in Starfield, the thrilling RPG adventure set in the vastness of space, might seem like a daunting task, but it doesn’t have to be. To thrive in this cosmic realm, you’ll need a substantial amount of intergalactic Credits. These are the currency of choice for star explorers who aim to conquer the challenges that await them among the stars. In this guide, we’ll explore straightforward ways to amass Credits quickly in Starfield without breaking a sweat.

Preparations for Credit Farming

Before diving into the various methods of accumulating Credits, it’s essential to make a few smart choices that will boost your financial potential. Investing in specific skills can significantly increase your ability to make Credits. Consider honing your Commerce skills to reduce costs and increase selling prices. Deception can also be handy for those aspiring pirates, as it makes ships more likely to surrender and pay you off. Furthermore, Outpost management can elevate the efficiency of your outposts, generating more income.

On the flip side, avoid or cancel the Kid Stuff trait. This trait deducts 2% of your income weekly to send to your parents, which might seem insignificant initially but can have a substantial impact on your overall earnings, especially as you accumulate wealth.

Best Ways to FarmCredits in Starfield

Questing for Credits

Questing might not be the fastest method to amass Credits, but it is undoubtedly one of the most enjoyable and rewarding. Starfield’s main quest is notably generous when it comes to payouts, and there is a plethora of side quests that can yield just as many Credits, if not more.

For instance, the “Failure to Communicate” quest in the Jaffa System presents an opportunity to assault a Spacer base. This base contains four safes with a total of approximately 16k Credits, and completing the job can earn you over 22k Credits in monetary compensation. You can also consider selling the loot acquired during the mission for additional income.

Faction Quests for Profit

Pledging allegiance to factions such as the UC, the Freestar Collective, or Ryujin Industries can be a profitable endeavor. These factions offer extensive quest lines, making them more engaging than some other money-making methods.

Choosing the Allegiance Traits associated with these factions during Character Creation can make these quests even more profitable. It’s an exciting way to explore the Starfield universe while accumulating Credits.

Job Boards for Extra Cash

For a steady stream of additional income, consider exploring the job boards. Cargo delivery jobs, in particular, are quite lucrative as they often involve quick trips from one point to another. While individual jobs may not pay exorbitantly, the earnings can accumulate over time, resulting in a significant hourly income.

Crime Pays

While not the most honorable path, engaging in criminal activities can yield substantial rewards for relatively minimal effort. Engage in activities like stealing goods, raiding cargo ships, or smuggling contraband past planetary scanners to earn a substantial income. Keep in mind, however, that the universe’s inhabitants won’t take kindly to such actions, and some Constellation members may disapprove of your rogue behavior. Nevertheless, it remains a viable option for those willing to take the risk.

Passive Income from Outposts

For a more long-term and passive approach to income, consider establishing and managing outposts. Keep in mind that this method often requires an initial investment and ongoing operating expenses for your crew members. However, once you accumulate enough Credits, you can create a self-sustaining outpost that can consistently meet your financial needs.

Conclusion

In Starfield, the path to financial success might not be easy, but it doesn’t have to be overwhelmingly challenging either. By embracing these methods, you can quickly accumulate the Credits necessary to purchase the items and ships you desire, ensuring you are well-prepared to conquer the thrilling challenges that await you in the cosmos. Whether you choose the noble path of questing, align with factions, take on various jobs, delve into a life of crime, or invest in passive income through outposts, the universe of Starfield offers numerous avenues to amass wealth. Choose your preferred path wisely, and may your pockets be forever full of intergalactic Credits as you explore the vast unknown.