How To Get Energetic Rhino Beetles in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, players are presented with the exciting opportunity to explore the vast world of Hyrule and collect various materials to enhance their gameplay. While some items are easily obtainable, there are a few elusive treasures that can pose a challenge for players. One such item is the Energetic Rhino Beetle, a crucial component for high-level armor upgrades and the creation of potent elixirs. This guide will provide a detailed walkthrough on how to locate and capture these elusive beetles, ensuring that Link’s arsenal is complete in the game.

Discovering the Ideal Habitat: The Great Sky Island

Energetic Rhino Beetles can technically be found in tropical and temperate zones across Hyrule, often clinging to trees. While the Bronas Forest, located on the western shore of Lake Floria, may seem like a common location for these beetles, they are notoriously difficult to catch there as they perch high up on trees, swiftly flying away before Link can nab them. However, there exists a more reliable location where the Energetic Rhino Beetle can be found: the Great Sky Island.

The Unexpected Abundance: Great Sky Island

Surprisingly, the opening location in Tears of the Kingdom, the Great Sky Island, is teeming with Energetic Rhino Beetles. This unexpected discovery may bewilder players, but fear not! The following method will shed light on how to easily find and capture these elusive critters.

Step-by-Step Guide to Capturing Energetic Rhino Beetles

Step 1: Set the Sensor

Access the map and press the Y button to bring up the sensor menu. Select “Change Target” and navigate to the “Creatures” section of the compendium. Scroll down and choose number 83, which corresponds to Energetic Rhino Beetles. Set the Sensor to react to these beetles.

Step 2: Begin the Search at Night

Commence your search during the night, as this is when Energetic Rhino Beetles are most active and their golden shells are more visible in low light conditions. To change the time of day, Link can either start a fire using flint and wood or head to the fire visible from the Ukouh Shrine.

Step 3: Explore Forested Areas

Start exploring the forested areas on the Great Sky Island, beginning with the Ukouh Shrine. Follow the forested edge down to the southern tip of the island, then proceed up the center section, which is heavily forested. As you traverse these areas with the Sensor activated, it should alert you multiple times during your search.

Step 4: Approach with Caution and Repeat

When the Sensor goes off, resist the urge to rush in. Instead, adopt a slow and cautious approach, remaining in a crouched position throughout. Keep in mind that the beetle may be on the opposite side of the tree from Link, so circling the tree slowly is advised. Once the beetle is spotted, continue crouching until its name appears on the screen. At this point, press the A button to retrieve the beetle. Repeat this process along your entire route.

Additional Tips for Capturing Energetic Rhino Beetles

Patience is Key

While this method provides the most reliable way to capture these elusive critters, it’s important to note that the process may not be particularly swift. Link may be on the verge of capturing his target when an unexpected enemy disrupts his plans. In such cases, there’s no need to despair. Defeat the enemy and rest assured that it won’t return until the next Blood Moon. During Link’s initial exploration of the island, encounters like these may occur multiple times.

Adjust Strategies as Needed

If it appears that too many beetles have escaped or the Sensor isn’t triggering as expected, consider heading to a fire and passing time until nightfall. Return to your search and continue capturing as many Energetic Rhino Beetles as necessary.

By following these detailed steps and maintaining patience, players can successfully obtain or farm Energetic Rhino Beetles in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. These rare critters will prove invaluable for upgrading armor and creating potent elixirs, enhancing Link’s capabilities as he embarks on his epic adventure in Hyrule.

