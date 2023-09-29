How To Get Every Ending in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty DLC has brought four exciting new endings to the game, allowing players to shape the story through their choices in the expansion’s final missions. While some gamers may stumble upon these pivotal decisions during their playthrough, others prefer a clear guide to ensure they don’t miss out on any ending. In this article, we’ll provide a step-by-step walkthrough to help you achieve all the endings in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

Before we dive into the details, it’s important to note that this guide will focus solely on the actions required to access each ending, without revealing any storyline spoilers. We want to keep the excitement intact for all players.

Ending #1: King of Swords

Step 1: Load the manual save from “The Killing Moon” main mission.

Step 2: In the “Firestarter” main mission, choose to “help Songbird escape.”

Step 3: During “The Killing Moon” main mission, select “call Reed,” then pick up Songbird and carry her to the shuttle.

Step 4: During the confrontation with Reed, choose to “lay Songbird down.”

Ending #2: King of Wands

Step 1: Load the manual save from the “Firestarter” main mission. Also, create a manual save before boarding the train in “The Killing Moon” main mission.

Step 2: In the “Firestarter” main mission, choose to “help Songbird escape.”

Step 3: During “The Killing Moon” main mission, pick up Songbird, carry her to the shuttle, and select “lay Songbird down” when confronted by Reed.

Step 4: During the confrontation with Reed in Cyberpunk 2077, select “draw weapon,” eliminate him, and complete the mission.

Ending #3: King of Pentacles

Step 1: Load the manual save from the “Somewhat Damaged” main mission and proceed to Step 3.

Step 2: During the “Firestarter” main mission, choose to “help Reed capture Songbird.”

Step 3: Progress through the “Black Steel in the Hour of Chaos” main mission.

Step 4: In the “Somewhat Damaged” main mission, when given the option to kill So Mi, select “that’s not a solution.”

Step 5: Later in the same mission, select “spare So Mi.”

Step 6: Continue completing the subsequent main missions.

Ending #4: King of Cups

Step 1: Create a manual save when you enter the lab with Songbird during the “Firestarter” main mission. Also, create a manual save before entering the core in the “Somewhat Damaged” main mission.

Step 2: In the “Firestarter” main mission, choose to “help Reed capture Songbird.”

Step 3: Progress through the “Black Steel in the Hour of Chaos” main mission in the Phantom Liberty DLC.

Step 4: During the “Somewhat Damaged” main mission, select “kill So Mi.”

Step 5: Continue completing the subsequent main missions.

Unlocking the New Base Game Ending

Phantom Liberty DLC introduces a brand-new ending to the base game of Cyberpunk 2077. You can access this ending after achieving the “King of Swords” ending. Once you’ve completed the DLC, you’ll receive a call from Reed, triggering a series of main missions leading to the fresh Cyberpunk 2077 ending.

To access this additional content, look out for the missions “Through Pain to Heaven,” “Who Wants to Live Forever,” and “Things Done Changed.” You’ll know you’ve succeeded when you receive “The Tower” achievement upon completing the last of these missions.

Conclusion

With these simple steps, you can unlock all four endings in Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty DLC. Remember to use manual saves strategically to explore different paths without starting from scratch. Additionally, keep an eye out for the exciting new base game ending that this DLC adds. Happy gaming, and may your choices lead to epic conclusions in the world of Cyberpunk 2077!