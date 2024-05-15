With its dynamic updates and fast-paced gameplay, Apex Legends—a game developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts—continues to attract gamers. A captivating feature that maintains player interest is the extensive assortment of in-game accessories, such as skins, banners, and heirlooms. Heirloom Shards, sometimes referred to as exotic shards, are among the most sought-after commodities in Apex Legends. They may be used to acquire rare cosmetic items that are in great demand. This is a thorough walkthrough on how to obtain Exotic Shards in Apex Legends.

There are two methods to earn Exotic Shards

Through the Battle Pass and limited-time events: You can earn 10 Exotic Shards by reaching level 89 in the Upheaval Battle Pass. Purchasing them directly through the in-game shop: Much like Apex Coins, you can purchase Exotic Shards from the shop.

For $10, you’ll get 10 Shards.

For $40, you’ll get 50 Shards.

For $80, you’ll get 110 Shards.

Comprehending Unusual Shards

In Apex Legends, exotic shards are an uncommon kind of money. They are mostly utilised to unlock Heirloom sets, which come with unique flags, quips, and animations for particular legends along with special melee weapons. Since these shards are rare, obtaining them can be a thrilling and rewarding experience for players.

Activating Apex Packs

Apex Packs are the main way to acquire Exotic Shards. There are multiple ways to obtain these loot boxes:

Levelling Up: As a player gains level, they are awarded Apex Packs. At higher levels, the frequency drops, but it’s still a dependable way to get packs.

Battle Pass: The Battle Pass provides a variety of incentives, such as Apex Packs, for each season. The Battle Pass’s premium track offers more packs than the free track, but both give packs.

Event Rewards: By finishing tasks and taking part in time-limited modes, players can obtain

Purchasing: Apex Coins, which are acquired with real money, can be used to directly purchase Apex Packs from the in-game store.

Assurance of Drops

A mechanism in Apex Legends makes sure that users eventually obtain Exotic Shards:

After opening 500 Apex Packs without receiving a single Heirloom item, players are assured to acquire Exotic Shards.

The game keeps track of how many packs are opened, and once 500 packs have been opened, Exotic Shards will undoubtedly be found in the following pack.

Unique Occasions and Marketing

Respawn Entertainment occasionally hosts unique events or promotions that allow players the chance to win Exotic Shards.

Collection Events: These events frequently have a special Heirloom item that must be collected in order to be unlocked. Players don’t require shards because they obtain the Heirloom straight after finishing the collection.

Limited-Time Modes: Playing these modes occasionally awards players with extra goodies, such as Apex Packs or, in rare instances, Exotic Shards.

Challenges within the game

Although uncommon, some in-game tasks during special events have the potential to award players with Exotic Shards or Apex Packs. Participating actively in the game and keeping an eye out for announcements will boost your chances of winning these priceless things.

Increasing Your Prospects

Take into account the following advice to increase your chances of receiving Exotic Shards:

Play Consistently: You can progressively obtain Apex Packs by playing the game on a regular basis and rising in level.

Purchasing the Battle Pass: If you play a lot, the premium Battle Pass is a good purchase because it comes with more packs.

Taking Part in Events: Get extra packs and event-specific rewards by taking part in seasonal and special events.

Monitoring Your Development: Count the amount of packs that you have opened. As you draw closer to the 500-pack threshold, the likelihood of obtaining Exotic Shards rises dramatically.

In summary

In Apex Legends, obtaining Exotic Shards necessitates perseverance, regular gameplay, and maybe a small financial commitment. By being aware of how to get these shards and actively taking part in the game’s various modes and events, you can increase your chances of unlocking the rare and prestigious Heirloom items. Whether through the grind of earning Apex Packs or participating in special events, the journey to acquiring Exotic Shards adds an exciting dimension to the Apex Legends experience. Happy hunting, Legends!