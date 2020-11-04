After Jio started offering free 1-year Disney+Hotstar VIP subscription with their data plans, Airtel also joined the race. There is no hiding, how much Indian users like free stuff and the companies are using this to bring in more subscribers. But, the free plans offered by Jio is with prepaid plans, but Airtel is offering the same to postpaid and broadband customers too. So, if you are one of them here is how you can avail your free Disney+Hotstar.

How to get free Disney+Hotstar with Airtel plans?

As of now, not all the plans have a free option. For postpaid customers, one must subscribe to plans costing Rs 499 or more to get the subscription. And for broadband customers, the minimum subscription plan is Rs 999. Once you subscribe to the required plans, you can avail the free subscription through their Airtel thanks app.

Unlike Jio, the plan can also be applied by logging into your Hotstar account. But now Airtel is offering something that Jio isn’t. While Jio only offers the Rs 399 plan on their broadband subscription, Airtel is offering the Rs 1,499 plan. This means that you can enjoy both Hindi and English shows and movies using the plan offered by Hotstar.

Another important thing to note is that the plan offered by Airtel won’t apply or add to an existing subscription. So, if your account has an ongoing plan it will get deactivated, and the most recent plan will get activated. Also, if you switch to a plan costing less than the minimum amount required for that plan, then too the Hotstar subscription will be deactivated.

How is offering free goodies helping telecom companies?

I will give you guys a straightforward example. I have both Jio and Airtel sims in my phone, but I was recharging only the Airtel sim because of marginally better data speeds. But recently because of the IPL, I wanted to get a VIP subscription of Disney+Hotstar and shifted to Jio because they are offering a 1-year free subscription in their Rs 399 plan.

This is a practical thing that might have happened with many users making them shift to one operator or the other. It’s important to understand that offering free goodies that must be useful to users is very important. And a subscription plan like Disney+Hotstar is just that. So, I can confirm from my experience that this is a great move by companies and really helping them a lot.

Which operators service do you use and have you recharged a plan for availing the free Disney+Hotstar? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

Also Read: Folksam data leak shared details of 1 Mn Swedish users