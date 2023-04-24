How To Get Guns in Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 is a thrilling open-world survival horror game that puts players in the midst of a zombie apocalypse. While combat in Dead Island 2 primarily revolves around melee weapons, players can also acquire firearms to help them fend off hordes of undead creatures. In this guide, we will walk you through the process of obtaining guns in Dead Island 2, from the initial quest that rewards you with your first firearm, to finding guns as loot and crafting ammo to keep them stocked.

The journey to obtain guns in Dead Island 2 begins with progressing through the main story until you reach a quest called “Justifiable Zombicide.” In this quest, players will team up with the returning protagonist from Dead Island 1, Sam B, to collect guns from a house in Beverly Hills. However, before players can get their hands on their first firearm, they will need to clear out the area of zombies, which can be a challenging task.

Once players successfully clear out the area and gain entry into the house, they can then speak to Sam B, who will reward them with their very first gun, a Sporting Rifle. The controls for using the gun should be instantly familiar to anyone who has played a first-person shooter game before. Players will then be guided through the basics of using the gun, and the quest will involve killing more zombies, but this time using the Sporting Rifle instead of melee weapons or Slayer skills.

After obtaining the Sporting Rifle, players can find guns in other parts of the game as well. Guns can be rewarded as loot for completing quests or found as loot while exploring the game world. Unlike melee weapons, guns do not suffer from durability issues, but they do require ammunition, so players should keep that in mind. It’s important to note that guns in Dead Island 2 are not particularly powerful, so players should not solely rely on them for survival. It’s always a good idea to have plenty of melee weapons handy as well, as they are ultimately more effective in most combat situations.

To keep their guns stocked with ammo, players can take advantage of the game’s crafting system. As players progress in the game, they will eventually be able to craft ammo for their guns. Ammo can also be purchased from merchants or looted from the game world. This adds an additional layer of strategy to gameplay, as players will need to manage their resources effectively to ensure they have enough ammo to keep their guns functional in dire situations.

In addition to crafting ammo, players can also equip mods on their guns to give them special abilities. For example, the Sporting Rifle can be equipped with a mod that allows it to shoot fire bullets, significantly increasing its capabilities. Mods can be found as loot or purchased from merchants, and they can greatly enhance the firepower and effectiveness of guns in combat.

While guns can be a valuable asset in surviving the zombie apocalypse in Dead Island 2, they are not a replacement for melee weapons. Melee weapons are still essential for close-quarters combat, and players should always have a variety of melee weapons at their disposal. Some of the special zombies in Dead Island 2 can be highly dangerous in melee combat, so having a gun or two in your inventory can be a crucial backup plan when dealing with tough enemies.

It’s worth noting that guns are not always easy to come by in Dead Island 2. Players will need to progress in the main story and complete quests to unlock new areas and opportunities for finding guns. It’s also important to manage resources effectively, as ammo can be scarce at times, and players will need to use guns wisely and strategically.

In conclusion, obtaining a gun in Dead Island 2 is a gradual process that players must undertake as they progress through the main story. The first gun is rewarded to players after completing the quest called “Justifiable Zombicide,” where they work with Sam B to collect some guns at a house in Beverly Hills. Once players receive the Sporting Rifle, they can find more guns lying around in the game world or receive them as rewards for completing quests. Crafting ammo and equipping mods on guns can enhance their effectiveness. While guns should not be seen as a replacement for melee weapons, they are valuable assets in certain combat scenarios where keeping a distance from zombies is key.

Comments

comments