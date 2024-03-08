Baldur’s Gate 3 presents players with an array of weapons to wield and upgrade, providing opportunities to enhance their characters’ effectiveness in both combat and exploration. Among these weapons, the Halberd of Vigilance stands out as a formidable choice for close-range tank builds, particularly for Paladins and Fighters. Here’s how you can acquire and maximize the potential of this powerful weapon.

To obtain the Halberd of Vigilance in Baldur’s Gate 3, you must first venture into Act 2 of the game. Progress through the initial stages of the Shadow-Cursed Lands until you reach Moonrise Towers. Here, you’ll encounter a Bugbear merchant named Lann Tarv, who possesses the coveted Halberd of Vigilance.

There are two methods to acquire this weapon from Lann Tarv:

Method 1: Purchase From Lann Tarv

Firstly, you can purchase the Halberd of Vigilance directly from Lann Tarv. However, before the weapon becomes available for purchase, you must gain the trust of Z’rell, one of the NPCs found in Moonrise Towers. Engage in dialogue with Z’rell, maintaining your cover as a True Soul, and convince her of your allegiance. Upon earning her trust, Z’rell will provide you with the quest “Find Balthazar.” Completing this quest will update Lann Tarv’s inventory, making the Halberd of Vigilance available for purchase at a price of 2496 Gold.

Method 2: Acquire From Gauntlet of Shar

Alternatively, if you cannot afford to purchase the Halberd of Vigilance, you can obtain it by completing the Gauntlet of Shar and rescuing the Nightsong. During the assault on Moonrise Towers alongside Dame Aylen, Jaheira, and the Harpers, you will confront Lann Tarv as one of your adversaries. Upon defeating him, you can loot the Halberd of Vigilance from his corpse.

Maximizing the Halberd of Vigilance’s Potential

The Halberd of Vigilance boasts unique skills and buffs that make it a valuable asset for certain character builds. Here’s how you can optimize its effectiveness:

Sentinel Weapon: This skill grants a +1 bonus to initiative rolls and Advantage on Perception Ability Checks, making it ideal for characters with high Strength (STR) stats. Adroit Reflexes: When making an Attack Roll as a reaction, you gain Advantage, increasing your chances of hitting your target.

The Halberd of Vigilance synergizes particularly well with the Sentinel Feat, which enables characters to make melee weapon attacks against nearby enemies when they attack an ally. Paladins and Fighters benefit greatly from this synergy, as it allows them to consistently trigger the Adroit Reflexes skill and deal significant damage.

To fully maximize the potential of the Halberd of Vigilance, consider the following strategies:

– Strength Stat Optimization: Aim for a starting STR stat of 17, which can be further enhanced by +1 with Auntie Ethel’s Hair and +2 with the Ability Improvement Feat at level 4. By reaching a maximum STR stat of 20, you’ll ensure maximum damage output with the Halberd of Vigilance.

– Sentinel Feat: At level 8, prioritize selecting the Sentinel Feat to capitalize on the weapon’s synergy and increase your combat effectiveness.

– Gauntlets of Hill Giant Strength: In later stages of the game, acquire the Gauntlets of Hill Giant Strength to bypass the maximum STR cap of 20 and elevate your strength to 22, further enhancing your damage potential.