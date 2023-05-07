How To Get Kleavor in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO players are eagerly anticipating the arrival of Kleavor during the upcoming Raid Day event. As a result, players are wondering if Scyther’s evolutionary line will be updated with the addition of the Axe Pokemon. In the Hisui region, which was previously known as the Sinnoh region, players can acquire Kleavor, one of Scyther’s final forms. The other is Scyther. Kleavor made its debut in the franchise in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which concluded the mainline series for Generation VIII. In the game, Kleavor is a special Noble Pokemon found in the Obsidian Fieldlands. To obtain Kleavor in the game, players must use a Black Augurite on Scyther. The item is obtainable as a reward for a request in Jubilife Village, and it can also be found on Gravelers.

However, in Pokemon GO, Scyther cannot evolve into Kleavor. According to the official blog post announcing Kleavor’s arrival in the game, raids are the only way to obtain the Axe Pokemon. The post also confirms that Scyther is currently unable to evolve into Kleavor. Players must wait and see if Niantic adds the mechanic in a later event. Since the game does not currently have the Black Augurite evolution item, it is unknown if the requirement will remain or if it will be changed if the evolution is added in the future.

Niantic has scheduled a special Raid Day on May 6, 2023, to commemorate Kleavor’s arrival in Pokemon GO. From 11 am local time to 2 pm local time, players can challenge Kleavor in three-star raids. The event will also feature the debut of Shiny Kleavor, with lucky trainers having the chance to encounter it. During the Raid Day event, Kleavor will spawn with an increased frequency in raids, and trainers will have a greater probability of finding a Shiny Kleavor. Additionally, trainers can receive up to five extra Raid Passes from Gym Photo Discs during the event and two hours afterward. The Remote Raid Pass limit will be increased to 10 for the day, starting at 12 am local time and ending at 11.59 pm local time.

For players wondering how to defeat Kleavor in three-star raids in Pokemon GO, there are several effective counters. Steel-type Pokemon, such as Metagross and Dialga, are excellent choices because they resist Kleavor’s attacks and deal double damage to it. Fairy-type Pokemon, such as Togekiss and Gardevoir, are also good options because they resist Kleavor’s Fighting-type moves. Additionally, players can use Fire-type Pokemon like Reshiram and Heatran, who deal super-effective damage to Kleavor.

Once players catch Kleavor during the Raid Day event, they will need to have the best moveset on the Axe Pokemon to utilize it properly in PvE and PvP. For PvE, the ideal moveset for Kleavor is Fury Cutter and X-Scissor. Fury Cutter is a fast move that charges Kleavor’s energy quickly, while X-Scissor is a powerful charge move that benefits from Kleavor’s high attack stat. In PvP, the recommended moveset for Kleavor is Fury Cutter and Night Slash. Fury Cutter is still a great fast move, but Night Slash is a better charge move for PvP because it has a chance to boost Kleavor’s attack.

To wrap up, with the highly anticipated arrival of Kleavor in Pokemon GO, players are eager to know whether Scyther’s evolutionary line will be updated with the inclusion of the Axe Pokemon. However, as of now, evolving Scyther into Kleavor is not possible in the game, and trainers will have to rely on raids to obtain the Pokemon. Niantic has announced a special Raid Day event on May 6, 2023, where Kleavor will be available in 3-star raids, and lucky trainers may encounter Shiny Kleavor. To make the most out of this event, trainers can utilize the event bonuses, including increased spawn rates, additional raid passes, and boosted shiny odds. With our guide on the best possible counters to defeat Kleavor in raids and the optimal moveset to use in PvE and PvP battles, trainers can fully utilize the power of the Axe Pokemon. So get ready, trainers, and gear up for an exciting event on May 6!

