Mamoswine stands out as a formidable battler with its dual Ice/Ground typing. The journey to adding this powerhouse to your team involves strategic planning, evolution, and a bit of exploration. Let’s delve into the details on how to obtain and maximize the potential of Mamoswine in your Scarlet/Violet adventure.

The base game of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduces a plethora of Pokemon to catch, totaling up to 400. However, the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion pass significantly broadens this selection, bringing in Pokemon from past regions and unique Gen 9 additions. Part 1 of the expansion pass welcomes Swinub and its evolutions, culminating in the mighty Mamoswine.

Locating Swinub

Before embarking on the evolution journey, you must first find Swinub. In the Teal Mask DLC-exclusive region of Kitakami, Swinub roams in areas like Mossfell Confluence and Oni Mountain. The latter location offers a den full of Swinub, accessible either through a cave near Ogerpon’s Den or by descending from the Crystal Pool at the summit of Oni Mountain.

Swinub also appears in 2-star Tera Raids in Kitakami, with its level scaling based on your progress in the Scarlet/Violet story. Whether you encounter a level 17-20 Swinub or a more formidable level 50 version, a Dusk Ball can enhance your chances of catching it in Oni’s Maw.

Swinub Evolution

Once Swinub joins your team, the way to Mamoswine involves a two-step evolution. Swinub evolves into Piloswine at level 33. Expedite this process by engaging in auto-battles against Pokemon with a type disadvantage or by using Rare Candies/Exp. Candies. However, if auto-battling, remember that Swinub won’t evolve at level 33; you’ll need to boost its level once more with a Rare Candy to trigger the evolution.

The transition from Piloswine to Mamoswine hinges on the knowledge of Ancient Power. Teach Piloswine Ancient Power by accessing its Moves page in the summary. Ensure Ancient Power is one of its four moves before leveling up Piloswine to secure a seamless evolution.

Mamoswine’s Battle Prowess

Now armed with a Mamoswine, it’s essential to understand its strengths and weaknesses in battles. Mamoswine’s dual Ice/Ground typing grants it resistance against Electric-type moves but exposes vulnerabilities to Fire, Fighting, Grass, Steel, and Water-type attacks.

Examining its base stats reveals a robust HP of 110 and a formidable Attack stat of 130. While Mamoswine’s low Special Defense and moderate Defense might make it susceptible to certain attacks, its slow Speed demands strategic planning. Choosing a Nature like Adamant or Jolly can optimize Mamoswine’s strengths by enhancing Attack or Speed while minimizing Special Attack.

Strategic Moveset

Mamoswine’s moveset plays a crucial role in its effectiveness on the battlefield. With access to powerful physical moves like Earthquake and Icicle Crash, Mamoswine can inflict substantial damage. The priority Ice-type move, Ice Shard, provides a tactical advantage against speedy opponents.

While Mamoswine can learn moves like Ice Beam or Earth Power, it’s prudent to focus on its physical moves due to its low Special Attack. Tailoring its moves to target Grass, Ground, Dragon, Flying, Electric, Rock, Poison, Steel, and Fire-types maximizes its coverage.

Abilities That Matter

Mamoswine boasts three potential Abilities: Oblivious, Snow Cloak, and Thick Fat. Oblivious prevents Mamoswine from being intimidated, falling for taunts, and being infatuated. Snow Cloak raises Mamoswine’s evasiveness during a snowstorm, while Thick Fat reduces damage taken from Fire and Ice-type moves by 50%.

Among these, Thick Fat stands out as the preferred choice, mitigating Mamoswine’s vulnerability to Fire-type moves. Oblivious proves valuable against opponents with Intimidate, while Snow Cloak requires strategic weather manipulation for optimal effectiveness.

Adding Mamoswine to your Pokemon Scarlet & Violet team brings a potent combination of power and versatility. Strategize your approach to catching Swinub, guide its evolution, and tailor its moveset and Abilities to create a formidable force on the battlefield. With Mamoswine by your side, you’re ready to face the challenges of the Scarlet/Violet world with confidence and style.