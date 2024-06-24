Elden Ring’s new DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, has introduced a plethora of new content, including exciting new Sorceries and Incantations. Among these, the Mass of Putrescence stands out as a unique and potentially game-changing spell. While not overly powerful, it offers strategic advantages in various situations. For those eager to incorporate this spell into their gameplay, here’s a comprehensive guide on how to find and use the Mass of Putrescence Sorcery.

The Mass of Putrescence Sorcery has an intriguing backstory. Originating from the putrid liquor of stone coffins, it hails from an era where Death itself was scorched by ghostflame. This spell reflects the grim history of equal treatment in death, even for the tainted flesh.

When cast, Mass of Putrescence creates an explosion in a targeted area, releasing a difficult-to-dodge wave of ghostflame. However, it cannot be cast at close range, requiring players to maintain a safe distance. This makes it ideal for attacking groups of enemies from afar, avoiding direct combat. Given the aggressive nature of many enemies in the DLC, maintaining proper spacing before casting is crucial.

To cast Mass of Putrescence, players need 41 Focus Points (FP). The spell can be charged to enhance its potency. Additionally, one Memory Slot must be available to equip this Sorcery.

Stat Requirements for Mass of Putrescence

Strength (STR): 0

Dexterity (DEX): 0

Intelligence (INT): 28

Faith (FAITH): 22

Arcane (ARC): 0

Finding the Mass of Putrescence Location

area is located on the southwestern side of the map, just below Charo’s Hidden Grave. A massive crater marks the starting point, from which players can descend and explore further into the fissures.

Step-by-Step Guide to Locating Mass of Putrescence:

Reach the Stone Coffin Fissures: Head to the southwestern part of the map, near Charo’s Hidden Grave. Look for the large crater to begin your descent. Follow the Main Path: Proceed into the fissures, following the primary route until you reach the Fissure Cross Site of Grace. Navigate the Stone Bridges: From the Site of Grace, make your way across the stone bridges, being cautious of the Gravebirds and Abnormal Stone Clusters. Locate the Second Grace: Continue along the main path to find another Site of Grace ahead. Cross to the Other Side: From the Fissure Waypoint Site of Grace, head northeast and jump across to the opposite side. Descend the Platforms: Avoid advancing too far. Instead, look for platforms on the left side to descend. Carefully make your way down to a stone surface. Find the Sorcery: Follow this stone path to the other side where the Mass of Putrescence Sorcery lies on the ground.

By following these steps, players can efficiently navigate the Stone Coffin Fissures and obtain the Mass of Putrescence.

Using Mass of Putrescence Effectively

To maximize the effectiveness of Mass of Putrescence, consider the following tips: