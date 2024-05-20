Earning experience points (XP) in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is crucial for leveling up Eivor, making them a more formidable warrior and assassin. Gaining XP unlocks more skills, enhancing Eivor’s abilities and power level. This power level gives an idea of how tough the guards and soldiers are in different areas. Valhalla is a vast game with plenty to explore, which can be overwhelming. Here are some effective methods to level up faster and build the perfect Viking warrior.

Tackle the Story

The most efficient way to earn XP in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is by focusing on the main story quests. These quests are plentiful and offer significant rewards. By sticking to the storyline, you can earn SP (Skill Points) consistently. The narrative is engaging, and each completed quest will bring substantial XP, helping Eivor level up without the risk of getting bored or lost.

Synchronize Viewpoints

Synchronizing viewpoints is a classic feature in Assassin’s Creed games. This action not only unveils parts of the map but also reveals treasures, side quests, and armor locations. Additionally, synchronized viewpoints unlock fast travel locations, making navigation across the expansive world much easier. It’s a straightforward way to gather XP while exploring the beautiful landscapes of Valhalla.

Perform Raids

For those who prefer a more aggressive approach, raiding villages and monasteries is an excellent method to gain XP and loot. However, it’s essential to pick targets wisely. Ensure that the guards’ power level is not significantly higher than Eivor’s to avoid tough battles. Some locations have multiple treasure boxes, offering more rewards and experience points. Embrace your Viking spirit and raid for riches and XP.

Seek Out Standing Stones

Standing Stones are mystery puzzles scattered throughout Valhalla. Solving these puzzles grants Skill Points without the need to level up. Using Odin’s Sight, you need to position yourself correctly to align patterns. These puzzles add depth to the game, connecting to the rich Celtic lore of Britain, and offer a rewarding break from combat.

Farm XP with Standard Bearers

High-level enemies, such as Standard Bearers, provide substantial XP when defeated. These powerful foes are particularly found in towns like Lincoln in the Lincolnshire area. Standard Bearers carry large shields and spears, making them formidable opponents. However, assassinating them yields more XP than defeating them in direct combat.

Lincolnshire is accessible early in the game, but it’s advisable to reach a power level of 160 before taking on Standard Bearers. With specific skills, you can chain assassinate two Standard Bearers for bonus XP. These enemies respawn, allowing you to farm XP continuously. Lincoln, located in the northernmost part of Lincolnshire and east of Ledecestrescire, is an ideal spot for this strategy.

Activate Guaranteed Assassination

To become a more efficient assassin, activate the Guaranteed Assassination option. This feature ensures Eivor can take down enemies instantly, reminiscent of the classic Assassin’s Creed gameplay.

Pause the game and access the Main Menu. Select Options. Under the Gameplay tab, scroll down to Stealth. Switch Guaranteed Assassination On.

This option simplifies combat and ensures consistent XP gains from stealth kills.

Unlock Chain Assassination

The Chain Assassination skill is essential for effective XP farming. Standard Bearers often patrol in pairs or with other guards. This skill allows Eivor to kill one enemy and immediately follow up with an axe throw to eliminate another. After performing chain assassinations, fast travel away and return after a day to find respawned enemies.

To efficiently farm XP in Lincoln:

Travel to Lincoln and activate the Fast Travel point at the Monastery. Sneak around the Standard Bearers guarding the entrances. Use Chain Assassination to take them out from behind.

If detected, run and hide until the guards return to their posts. Utilize rooftops for stealthy approaches and ensure you’re always one step ahead of the enemies.