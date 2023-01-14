How To Get Mutagen in ARK: Survival Evolved

In ARK: Survival Evolved, Mutagen is a valuable resource that is used for a variety of purposes, including evolving tames and taming a Voidwyrm. Mutagen can be obtained by using Mutagel, which is a type of gel that is found in the game’s world. In this article, we will discuss the steps to get Mutagen from Mutagel for evolving tames or taming a Voidwyrm in ARK: Survival Evolved.

Find a Mutagel

The first step in getting Mutagen from Mutagel is to find the gel. Mutagel can be found in various locations throughout the game world, including caves, ruins, and other areas. It can also be obtained by killing certain types of creatures, such as the Fungal Wood and the Fungal Tree.

Collect the Mutagel

Once you have located a source of Mutagel, you will need to collect it. To collect Mutagel, you will need to have a pick-axe equipped. Use this tool to break the Mutagel off the surface it is stuck to, and it will drop on the ground. Once it’s on the ground, you can pick it up by interacting with it.

Refine the Mutagel

To refine the Mutagel, players will need to use a chemistry bench. To craft a Chemistry bench player will need the required resources which include a Mortar and Pestle, Beer barrel and a Fabricator. Once you have these resources Once the Mutagel is placed in the Chemistry bench Then, set the refining process and wait for the Mutagel to turn into Mutagen.

Use the Mutagen

Once the Mutagel is refined into Mutagen, players can use it to perform various actions. For example, players can use Mutagen to evolve tames, which will make them stronger and more powerful. Additionally, Mutagen can be used to tame a Voidwyrm, a powerful creature that can be used for transportation and combat.

In addition, players should also be aware that the Mutagel can be found in dangerous areas, such as caves or ruins. These areas can be infested with hostile creatures, so players should be well-equipped and prepared before attempting to collect Mutagel.

In conclusion, getting Mutagen from Mutagel for evolving tames or taming a Voidwyrm in ARK: Survival Evolved is a multi-step process that requires players to find, collect, refine, and use Mutagel. It’s essential to be well-equipped, prepared and have enough resources to refine the Mutagel before starting the process. By following these steps, players can successfully obtain Mutagen and use it to evolve tames and tame a Voidwyrm. Remember that the Mutagel can be found in different forms and locations, and that it can be found in dangerous areas, so be prepared and have fun!