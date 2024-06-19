Pokémon GO, the well-known augmented reality game developed by Niantic, never fails to enthral gamers throughout the globe with its vibrant gameplay and regular updates. Pokémon GO has an intriguing feature called the Mystery Box, which lets users meet the fabled Pokémon Meltan. This is a current guide on how to obtain a Mystery Box in 2024.

A mystery box: what is it?

In Pokémon GO, a Mystery Box is a unique object that, when opened, briefly draws Meltan. Trainers will find the Mystery Box useful as Meltan is a special Pokémon that can evolve into Melmetal.

KEYPOINT: In Pokémon GO, the Mystery Box is a unique item that makes the Mythical Pokémon Meltan momentarily appear in the wild. Sending a Pokémon from Pokémon GO to Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!, or Pokémon HOME will allow you to get the Mystery Box.

Conditions to Acquire a Mystery Box

Players must link Pokémon GO to one of the Nintendo Switch compatible Pokémon games—Pokémon Let’s Go, Pikachu! or Pokémon Let’s Go, Eevee!, Pokémon HOME, or Pokémon: HOME—in order to receive a Mystery Box.

Set up Pokémon Home

Make sure your mobile device is connected to your Nintendo account and that the Pokémon HOME app is installed.

Connect Pokémon HOME and Pokémon GO

To access the menu, launch Pokémon GO and tap the Poké Ball symbol.

Navigate to “Pokémon HOME” by scrolling down under Settings.

Linking Pokémon GO to Pokémon HOME requires logging in with your Nintendo account credentials.

Get a Pokémon from Pokémon GO and transfer it to Pokémon HOME

Navigate to the Pokémon section in Pokémon GO and choose the Pokémon you want to transfer.

Select “Send to Pokémon HOME,” then click “Confirm Transfer.”

You will receive a Mystery Box in Pokémon GO and receive a notification in Pokémon HOME as a result of this action.

Crack Open the Mysterious Box

Navigate to your Pokémon GO item bag.

Find the Mystery Box, then click on it to open.

Meltan will appear all around you for the next sixty minutes, giving you the opportunity to catch as many as you can.

How to Use the Mystery Box Well

When to Do It : To increase your chances of catching Meltan, open the Mystery Box when you have time to play for the entire 60 minutes.

: To increase your chances of catching Meltan, open the Mystery Box when you have time to play for the entire 60 minutes. Utilise Incense and Lures : These items can boost Pokémon spawn rates, increasing your chances of capturing Meltan.

: These items can boost Pokémon spawn rates, increasing your chances of capturing Meltan. Stock up on Poké Balls : To effectively catch and gather Meltan Candies, make sure you have an ample supply of Poké Balls and Pinap Berries.

: To effectively catch and gather Meltan Candies, make sure you have an ample supply of Poké Balls and Pinap Berries. Invite Friends : Playing with friends makes it more enjoyable for everyone because they will also benefit from more Meltan spawns.

How Frequently Is a Mystery Box Available?

In 2024, you can repeat the procedure of transferring from Pokémon GO to Pokémon HOME to obtain a fresh Mystery Box every three days. Meltan is a frequent encounter for players thanks to this cooldown.

Strategies to Transform Meltan into Melmetal

400 Meltan Candies are required to evolve Meltan into Melmetal. Here are some pointers on collecting this candy:

Meltan can be found at Mystery Box events.

Utilise Rare Candies: Special research activities and raids can win you these.

Meltan is your buddy Pokémon as you walk: Over time, this will yield you Meltan Candies.

In summary

Pokémon GO’s seamless interaction with Pokémon HOME makes it easier than ever to obtain a Mystery Box. You can encounter Meltan on a regular basis, work towards developing it into Melmetal, and improve your Pokémon GO experience by following the aforementioned instructions. Happy hunting, and stay tuned for more Pokémon GO events and improvements!