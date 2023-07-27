How to get new xbox dashboard

We knew it was coming, and now that it’s here, everybody’s getting a new dashboard. Microsoft said they were going to do it, and now they have done it. Microsoft is now rolling out the new Xbox Dashboard 2023 experience. If you’re expecting a massive overhaul, well, you’re not going to get it. Let’s just dive into the details because that is what you’re here for. So the brand new dashboard is brand new in quotations or air quotes that you can’t see because it’s just a refinement of the current experience, and we know that it’s not a new dashboard. Because of one of the things, there is no HDR support here. This is it. You can see the improved top nav or top-level nav at the top, which makes it easy to go from your library to Microsoft Store to Game Pass and search and settings up at the top, and then, of course, the more Dynamic interactivity down below.

To obtain the latest Xbox Dashboard, the newest interface that enhances your gaming experience, Microsoft is implementing a phased rollout, making it available to all Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles. If you haven’t received the update yet, you can easily check if it’s ready for your console by following these straightforward steps:

Begin by powering on your Xbox and navigating to the “Home” screen, which serves as the central hub for accessing your games and apps.

Look for and click on the “Settings” icon, which is typically represented by a gear or cogwheel symbol. This will open the settings menu, where you can customize various aspects of your console.

In the settings menu, locate and select the “System” option. This section contains essential system-related settings, including updates and downloads.

Once inside the “System” menu, find and choose “Updates & Downloads.” This section provides you with information about available updates for your Xbox.

The system will now check for updates, and if the latest Xbox dashboard is ready for your console, you’ll see an exciting message pop up, stating “New dashboard available.”

When you see the notification, click on “Download and install” to begin the process of acquiring and installing the new dashboard. The download size may vary depending on the updates included in the new dashboard.

After the download and installation are completed, your console will prompt you to restart it. This restart is essential to applying the changes effectively.

Once the restart is complete, your Xbox will unveil a fresh and improved dashboard, showcasing its latest features and improvements.

From there, you’ll be all set to explore the redesigned interface, take advantage of enhanced functionalities, and delve into an even more immersive gaming world. Embrace the exciting changes brought to you by the new Xbox dashboard and enjoy your gaming experience to the fullest!

In conclusion, the long-awaited new Xbox dashboard has finally arrived, and users across the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles are now experiencing it firsthand. Microsoft had announced the upcoming update, and they successfully rolled it out in 2023. However, it’s worth noting that this update may not be the massive overhaul some were anticipating. Instead, it represents a refinement of the current dashboard experience.

Despite not being an entirely “new” dashboard, the update brings some improvements to the user interface. Notably, the top-level navigation has been enhanced, making it easier to navigate between your library, the Microsoft Store, Game Pass, and other key sections. Additionally, there are more dynamic interactive elements that contribute to a smoother and more enjoyable user experience.

To get your hands on the latest Xbox dashboard, you can check for its availability on your console by following the provided steps. The rollout is happening in phases, so if you haven’t received it yet, don’t worry; it should arrive soon.

Embrace the changes and improvements in the new dashboard and make the most of the enhanced gaming experience it offers. Happy gaming!

Comments

comments