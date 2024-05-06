The much-awaited follow-up to the well-liked cooperative top-down shooter, Helldivers 2, has now arrived on store shelves. Not every player is happy with their purchase, though. It’s really easy to receive a refund for a game on Steam, regardless of the reason—technical difficulties, gameplay complaints, or anything else. This is a guide explaining how to use Steam in 2024 to get a refund for Helldivers 2.

Verify Eligibility

Prior to taking any further action, confirm that you satisfy the requirements for a refund. If you’ve played the game for less than two hours, you can seek a refund from Steam within 14 days after purchase, regardless of the reason for the request.

KEYPOINT: Even after playing Helldivers 2 for more than ninety hours, one user was still able to get a refund via Steam by simply sending in a refund request that said, “Sony has retroactively changed how the game works and forced legal agreements upon me I do not accept.”

Get the Required Information Ready

Prior to submitting a refund request, make sure you have the following:

Details about your Steam account.

The Helldivers 2 purchase receipt or email confirmation.

A succinct justification for your refund request. This could be due to bugs in the game, poor gameplay, or any other reason.

Make a Refund Request

Launch the Steam software on your PC.

Navigate to the “Library” tab.

In your library, find Helldivers 2 and give it a right-click.

Choose “Refund” after selecting “Manage”.

To finish submitting the refund request, adhere to the on-screen directions. You’ll be prompted to choose a refund reason and add any more remarks.

Await Confirmation

Steam will examine your refund request after you submit it. An email verifying the approval or denial of your refund will be sent to you. Usually, this takes a few hours to many days.

Verify Payment Method

The money will be transferred back to the original payment method if your refund is authorised. Depending on your payment provider, the money may not show up in your account for a few days.

Examine Your Steam Funds

Occasionally, Steam may choose to credit your Steam Wallet with the refund rather than reverting it to the original payment method. You can use this credit to buy more games or stuff on Steam.

Contact Steam Support if Needed

You can get help from Steam Support if you have any problems with the refund procedure or if your refund request is turned down even if you think it ought to be granted. Give them as much information as you can about the problem you’re having.

Recall that Steam offers refunds in order to safeguard its customers, so don’t be afraid to ask for one if you’re unhappy with your purchase. To guarantee a smooth process, it is imperative to be truthful and open when claiming a refund.

In conclusion, if you fulfil the requirements and adhere to the above instructions, obtaining a refund for Helldivers 2 on Steam is a quite easy process. For whatever reason—technical issues, unsatisfactory gameplay, etc.— Steam’s refund policy has got you covered.