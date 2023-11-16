Embark on a journey to unlock the hidden archetype of the Ritualist, a secret archetype in Remnant 2: Awakened King. Discover the steps to kickstart The Awakened King DLC and harness the unique abilities of the Ritualist to spread suffering through magical means.

The Ritualist Archetype in Remnant 2: Awakened King

The Ritualist, a distinctive character archetype, made its debut with the launch of Remnant 2: Awakened King. Setting itself apart from other class options, the Ritualist specializes in unleashing negative status effects that effortlessly dismantle enemies. However, obtaining this powerful archetype requires more than just owning Remnant 2’s Awakened King DLC.

To unlock the Ritualist, players must adhere to the game’s tradition of finding a hidden item and bringing it back to Ward 13. This elusive item is none other than the Ragged Poppet, the key to unlocking the Ritualist’s arsenal of powers.

The Ritualist Quest: The Awakened King DLC

Begin your journey by activating Adventure Mode at any checkpoint. If you already have an active Adventure Mode scenario, reroll for a new one and select The Awakened King. For first-time players, opt for the “One Shot” experience, ensuring a fresh encounter with the new content in Losomn rather than revisiting familiar base game elements.

Once the DLC is set up, delve into the newly introduced Losomn area and make your way to the flooded city, the gateway to unveiling the Ritualist archetype.

Navigating the Forsaken Coast

To obtain the Ritualist archetype, adventurers must locate the Ragged Poppet in the Drowned Wen, a subsection of the Forsaken Coast map exclusive to the Awakened King DLC. Traverse the Forsaken Coast until you reach a canal adorned with boats. Hop onto one of the boats and follow the path outlined in the video guide.

Inside a tunnel, confront an elite enemy engaged in a ritual with a pig-dog. Dispatch both adversaries and seize the Ragged Poppet secured to a wooden post. Teleport back to Ward 13 and present the Ragged Poppet to Wallace, transforming it into the Cursed Effigy – an equippable engram that grants access to the Ritualist archetype. Ensure you have extra Lumenite Crystals to facilitate the engram purchase.

Powers of the Ritualist Archetype

The Ritualist archetype revolves around inflicting negative status effects. Offensively, it excels at applying and spreading conditions while gaining heightened damage and other advantages when battling debuffed foes. The Prime Perk, Vile, imposes the Infected status on any target hit with another negative effect, significantly amplifying the damage they incur from Status Effects.

With a strategic build, Ritualists can administer three or more status effects in a single weapon strike. Even sans status-inflicting weapons, they can propagate Damage over Time (DoTs) using their Miasma skill. This skill blankets enemies within a certain radius with Bleeding, Burning, Overloaded, and Corroded effects. To maximize the impact, Ritualists can then trigger Eruption, dealing escalated damage based on the unique status effects on a target.

Ritualists commence their journey equipped with a distinctive armor set and two essential weapons – the Ritualist Scythe and Sparkfire Shotgun. The latter, in particular, proves invaluable for this archetype as it consistently inflicts Burning with each shot.

unlocking the Ritualist archetype in Remnant 2: Awakened King adds a layer of complexity and strategy to your gameplay. Follow the steps outlined in this guide to embark on the quest for the Ragged Poppet, transform it into the Cursed Effigy, and unleash the Ritualist’s devastating powers upon your enemies. May your journey be filled with triumph as you navigate the flooded city and become the master of magical suffering in the world of Remnant 2.