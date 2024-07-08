As Pokémon GO develops, more features, occasions, and chances to capture different Pokémon are added. Catching Shellder in 2024 will require certain tactics and techniques. In light of the most recent patches and gameplay changes, this post will walk you through the optimal locations and strategies for locating and capturing Shellder in Pokémon GO.

KEYPOINT: The best moves for Shellder are Tackle and Return when attacking Pokémon in Gyms. This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles.

Knowing Shellder

Pokémon of the Water type Shellder can develop into Cloyster. Known for looking like a clam, Cloyster’s high defensive stats and adaptable move set make it a powerful weapon in battle. Completing your Pokédex and fortifying your team can be achieved by knowing where and how to find Shellder.

Places to Spawn and Weather Boosts

Shellder is more frequently encountered in several areas and climates:

Water Biomes : Shellder is more likely to breed next to rivers, lakes, and beaches. Your chances may also rise in urban places with water elements, such as fountains.

: Shellder is more likely to breed next to rivers, lakes, and beaches. Your chances may also rise in urban places with water elements, such as fountains. Rainy Weather : In-game precipitation increases the likelihood that Water-type Pokémon, such as Shellder, may spawn. Consider the game’s weather system and give priority to playing when it’s raining.

Shiny Shellder can be caught in Pokemon GO with a 1 in 500 or 0.2% chance, just like any other wild Pokémon. It is not possible to raise the likelihood of coming across a Shiny Pokémon, though. Thus, it all comes down to your good fortune and the quantity of Shellder you capture. The two exceptions are Community Day and Raid Shellder, when there is a much increased likelihood of running into Shiny Shellder.

On April 11, you can take part in the Shellder Spotlight Hour mini-event from 6 to 7 p.m. For one hour, shellder will appear everywhere; your task is to capture them all. The odds of coming across a Shiny Shellder are still 1 in 500, though. However, since you can find hundreds of Shellders in an hour, your chances of success will probably be higher.

Events for Pokémon GO

Events hosted by Niantic frequently boost the spawn rates of particular Pokémon, such as Shellder. These occurrences may consist of:

Events with a water theme : Look out for occasions like the Water Festival, which usually have higher chances of seeing Water-type Pokémon hatch.

: Look out for occasions like the Water Festival, which usually have higher chances of seeing Water-type Pokémon hatch. Special Research Assignments : In certain circumstances, finishing special research assignments can reward you with Shellder encounters.

Tasks for Field Research

Shellder encounters can occasionally be rewarded by completing Field Research assignments from PokéStops. It’s crucial to constantly spinning PokéStops in order to locate the pertinent activities because they change. Among the instances are:

Capture X Pokémon of the Water type : Reaching the end of these missions could result in a Shellder encounter.

Egg Development

Shellder can still hatch from some eggs as of 2024:

5 km Eggs : Walking and hatching these eggs can be a useful way to obtain Shellder, as Shellder can be obtained from 5 km eggs. To increase your chances, use incubators as effectively as possible.

Every Day Exploration Incense

It is more likely to encounter a variety of Pokémon, including rarer ones like Shellder, if you use the Daily Adventure Incense. Go take a stroll and light the incense to draw more Pokémon to your location.

Rocket Battles with Team GO

Sometimes, Team GO Rocket Grunts will use Pokémon of the Water kind. There are occasions when defeating these Grunts may grant you a Shadow Shellder. You can get a standard Shellder by purifying it.

Advice on How to Apprehend Shellder

Make use of Razz Berries : Before tossing your Poké Ball, use Razz Berries to improve your chances of catching Shellder.

: Before tossing your Poké Ball, use Razz Berries to improve your chances of catching Shellder. Large and Extra Large Balls : To improve your catch rate, use Poké Balls of a higher level, particularly if Shellder has a greater CP.

: To improve your catch rate, use Poké Balls of a higher level, particularly if Shellder has a greater CP. Curveball Throws : Gaining proficiency in curveball throws can increase your catch bonus.

In summary

In 2024, catching Shellder in Pokémon GO will require you to grasp the spawn dynamics, utilise weather enhancements, take part in events, and make use of a variety of in-game features. By employing these tactics, you’ll raise the likelihood of adding Shellder to your collection and evolving it into a powerful Cloyster.