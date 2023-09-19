How To Get Shields in Monopoly GO

Monopoly Go, the beloved classic board game’s online version, has taken the digital gaming world by storm. This mobile game offers an exciting opportunity for players to engage in the age-old thrill of buying, trading, and constructing their way to fortune in a fast-paced multiplayer virtual world. Whether you’re already a Monopoly pro or a newcomer to this iconic game, Monopoly Go provides the perfect blend of strategy and entertainment. In this article, we’ll explore the world of shields in Monopoly Go, understanding how to acquire and use them effectively to safeguard your landmarks and ensure success.

If you’re new to Monopoly Go and wondering how to utilize shields to safeguard your landmarks, you’ve come to the right place. Shields are invaluable assets in the game, as no matter how diligently you build and upgrade structures, you’ll inevitably face ruthless attacks that can hinder your progress. The Shutdown system in Monopoly Go is both a blessing and a curse. When you employ it, it can be highly advantageous, but when your opponents use it against you, it can become a nuisance. However, to increase your Net Worth and unlock new achievements, protecting your board is imperative, making this guide essential.

Getting and Utilizing Shields in Monopoly Go

The process of obtaining and utilizing shields in Monopoly Go is straightforward:

Shield Acquisition: Shields are automatically acquired when you land on a property tile marked with a shield icon.

There is no need for any additional action on your part to use shields; they are instantly added to your inventory.

Until you reach Net Worth level 125, the maximum limit for shields is three. Any additional shields acquired beyond this limit will be converted into Dice Rolls.

Understanding Shields

Shields are pivotal to the gameplay in Monopoly Go, serving a critical defensive role. They empower players to safeguard their financial interests and strategic positions within the game. These shields act as protective barriers that prevent other players from inflicting damage on your landmarks, including buildings, hotels, and bridges. It is essential to acquire shields as early as possible, particularly since your empire starts relatively small at the beginning of the game. If all your built landmarks are destroyed, you will be left with nothing. Therefore, it is advisable to gather a minimum of three shields to establish a robust defense.

Interestingly, the placement of shield icons on property tiles is randomized. Whenever a player lands on a tile adorned with a shield icon, they can pick it up and harness its defensive capabilities.

Activating Shields:

Shields come into play whenever another player initiates an attack on one of your landmarks.

When a shield is employed, it successfully blocks the shutdown attempt and preserves the integrity of your landmark.

It is crucial to note that each time you use a shield to thwart a shutdown, it is consumed.

Managing Your Shield Stockpile

Since shields have limited uses, it is essential to manage them wisely to ensure their availability when you need them most. Here are some key points to keep in mind:

Shield Locations: In Monopoly Go, shield locations change regularly, so you won’t acquire them by repeatedly landing on the same property. Multiple Shields: You can obtain multiple shields by using multiple Dice Rolls.

Above the “Go” button, you’ll find a multiplication sign accompanied by a number. Tap on this number to specify the number of Dice Rolls you want to use at once.

For instance, if you use 10 Dice Rolls and land on a Shield tile, you will receive three shields, with the remaining seven converting into Dice Rolls. Shield Durability: Each time someone attacks your landmarks, one shield will be consumed to defend against the attack.

If you exhaust your shield inventory, your structures will become vulnerable to damage.

Conclusion

In the captivating world of Monopoly Go, mastering the use of shields is essential to safeguarding your landmarks and ensuring your success in the game. These shields serve as your frontline defense against the relentless attacks of other players. By following the simple steps outlined in this guide, you can acquire and utilize shields effectively, enhancing your chances of amassing a substantial Net Worth and unlocking new achievements. Remember, shields are a valuable asset in Monopoly Go, and the wise management of these protective barriers can make all the difference in your quest for domination in this thrilling digital realm.