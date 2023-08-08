How To Get Sidequest on Oculus Quest 2

The world of virtual reality is an ever-expanding realm, and for VR enthusiasts, pushing the boundaries is an integral part of the experience. However, the realm of modding and utilizing the Oculus Quest 2 might be uncharted territory for newer VR enthusiasts. This applies not only to the realm of modding but also to the process of acquiring SideQuest on Quest 2 or venturing into modding Blade and Sorcery. But fret not, as we unveil a comprehensive guide on seamlessly installing SideQuest on Oculus Quest 2.

Diving into the Quest Store reveals a plethora of exceptional apps. However, what if we told you that there exists an entirely different library brimming with games, experiences, and tools waiting to be explored? SideQuest opens up new horizons, offering a collection of unofficial mods, tools, and indie gems, both free and paid. Delve into the realm of possibilities with this insightful guide.

The Abundance of SideQuest’s Library

The SideQuest platform boasts an impressive collection of content, ranging from captivating multiplayer games to mods tailored for games already in your Quest repertoire, such as the immensely popular Beat Saber. Additionally, SideQuest offers tools that empower you to engage in activities that might not align with Meta’s guidelines.

The Concept of ‘Sideloading’

At the core of this expansion is the concept of ‘sideloading,’ which empowers you to install any app of your choice and modify it without the constraints of oversight. This degree of functional exclusivity has undergone some transformation with the introduction of App Lab. However, SideQuest remains the fastest conduit for acquiring new apps. Astonishingly, developers have reported waiting periods of up to six weeks for their apps to gain approval for App Lab.

Prerequisites for Installation

Embarking on this modding journey requires a handful of prerequisites:

Oculus Quest or Quest 2. A computer with a modern Android device. Compatible computer systems include Windows 8 or above PCs, Linux PCs, and macOS. A USB Type-C cable to facilitate the transfer of apps from your computer or Android device to your Quest. A few minutes of your time to navigate through the initial steps.

Step-by-Step Installation Guide

Step 1: Installing SideQuest on Your Computer or Android Device

For Computers: Locate the latest builds on SideQuest’s official website, covering a spectrum of systems including Windows 8 and above, Linux, and macOS. Once the installation is complete, refrain from plugging in your headset just yet. Although you can technically launch the application and explore various apps, a few preliminary tasks need completion for proper headset recognition. It’s worth noting that an in-VR sideloading function has been introduced, allowing direct downloads from SideQuest while in VR.

For Android: Fetch the SideQuest Android app from the Google Play Store. However, hold off on connecting your cable at this point.

Step 2: Getting into Developer Mode

Adopt the mantle of a developer to access the full capabilities of your Quest. A solitary hoop awaits your leap to official recognition. Navigate to the Developer Organization dashboard, log in using your Oculus account, and fabricate what Meta deems an “organization.” Even if you’re not an actual developer, a random name suffices. As you proceed, consent to the terms of service. Depending on your account’s status, you might need to verify it via a credit card or a phone number.

For Windows users, additional driver software is indispensable before proceeding further. Mac and Linux users can leapfrog to step three. If you’re a Windows user, secure the Oculus Go drivers, which double up for Quest. Extract the zip folder and initiate installation by right-clicking the android_winusb.inf file and selecting ‘Install.’

Step 3: Activating Developer Mode and Rebooting

Assuming the Oculus app is nestled within your mobile device, activate your Quest if it’s not already on. Launch the Oculus app on your phone, access the ‘Menu’ section located at the bottom right, and proceed to ‘Settings.’ Confirm that your headset is labeled as ‘Connected’ within the app. Proceed to ‘Developer Mode’ and toggle it on. Give your Quest a quick reboot.

Step 4: Establishing a USB Connection & Enabling USB Debugging

The finish line is in sight! Establish a connection between your freshly rebooted Quest and your computer or Android device using a USB Type-C cable. Android users might encounter slight challenges with older devices, given the rarity of micro USB to USB Type-C converters. Opting for a contemporary Android device equipped with a Type-C port is recommended.

Don your headset and a VR window materializes, posing the question, ‘Allow USB debugging?’ Simply check the box ‘Always allow from this computer.’ The SideQuest team underscores the significance of Disabling Unlock Pattern. Achieve this by revisiting the Oculus mobile app and navigating through Settings > Quest > More Settings > Unlock Pattern. This option is positioned close to the Developer Mode toggle.

Step 5: Unleash Sideload Potential

And there you have it – the gates to a new VR universe swing wide open. Launch the SideQuest app and venture into an array of VR games, prototypes, demos, tools, and more. Maintain your Quest connection (denoted by a green dot in the upper-left corner of the app), affording you the freedom to install and uninstall sideloaded apps to your heart’s content. This dynamic applies to both computer systems and Android devices.

Android users can further elevate their experience by wirelessly sideloading apps via Wi-Fi. This entails configuring your system for cable transfer beforehand. Access the SideQuest app and input your local IP address. Discover this address by clicking the Wi-Fi icon in Quest’s home environment, selecting your current network, and scrolling down to unveil a string of numbers, often commencing with ‘192.’ Subsequently, enjoy the liberty of wirelessly sideloading apps from your phone to your Quest.

In conclusion, navigating the terrain of Oculus Quest 2’s modding and SideQuest installation is undoubtedly an exciting endeavor. By following these steps diligently, you unlock a treasure trove of VR experiences, tools, and modifications that lie beyond the confines of mainstream VR. So, don your developer hat and embark on this journey of limitless possibilities.

