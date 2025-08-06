Want to make the most of a timed research event in Pokémon Go? Follow the guide to get Snom in Pokémon Go. We shall discuss the details of this Pokémon and what makes it special. We shall also see the details of this event and all you need to know about it. So, let us begin.

About Snom – Pokémon Go

Snom is a cute and pretty Ice/Bug-type Pokémon that has recently made its Pokémon Go debut during the Cozy Companions event. This event is live for a week between 6th and 12th August 2025. You can make some moves and find Snom within the game during this time frame that can help you catch this amazing Pokémon. It has been added to the general 5 km Egg pool, so keep an eye out for it when you hatch eggs. We will see the basic requirements for evolution and more, and you will learn that it is pretty simple.

How to get Snom?

If you want to get Snom in Pokémon, Go, then these are the steps that you are required to follow –

Focus on Hatching Eggs

During the recent Cozy Companions event, Snom is featured exclusively in 7 km Eggs. Now that the event has ended, Snom is expected to be available in the general 5 km Egg pool, too. So, you can try and keep on hatching some eggs to make it happen.

Timed Research

Whether it is a free or paid research that we are concerned with here, Snom was an encounter reward for completing certain tasks during the Cozy Companions event. If by any chance you couldn’t do it then, then we don’t think that it is available for players now. However, you can wait for any other event if it takes place, to get Snom or any other equally adorable and decent Pokémon.

These are the only ways that can help you land a Snom in Pokémon Go. If by any chance the time has gone for the second one, you can still try for the first one if that happens. If not, you can still look around for a good Pokémon. The game has plenty of choices, and you shouldn’t get disheartened.

Evolution into Frosmoth

If you have managed to get a Snom and now want to see an evolved version of it, then there is a method that you must follow. Snom needs to go through some changes in order to get a Frosmoth. This requires 50 Snom Candy and 10 hearts with Snom as your Buddy Pokémon. With this as the base requirement fulfilled, you can successfully go for a Snom evolution. But remember that this evolution must be done at night for results.

And that is all you need to know about Snom and the ways to get it. If you like special Pokémon or the ones that can potentially appear in the next events, keep an eye out for the dates of these events, as it becomes very difficult to get one after that.