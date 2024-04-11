Are you struggling to replenish your FP (Focus Points) during intense battles in Elden Ring? Fear not, for Starlight Shards are here to save the day! These precious consumables grant you a temporary mana regeneration effect, allowing you to cast spells and use Ashes of War without worry. But where exactly can you find these elusive Starlight Shards? We’ve got you covered with a comprehensive guide to their locations across the vast lands of Elden Ring.

Limgrave, the starting area for many Tarnished, hides three Starlight Shards within its rugged terrain.

East of Oridys’s Rise in Weeping Peninsula: Journey south in Limgrave until you reach the Weeping Peninsula. Navigate your way to Castle Morne Rampart Site of Grace, then head eastward to discover a Stone Astrolabe perched on the cliff’s edge, guarding a precious Starlight Shard. Cliff Southeast of Agheel Lake South Site Of Grace: Make your way to Agheel Lake South Site of Grace and head south along the path. Seek out a whirlwind amidst the landscape and let it carry you to the cliff’s eastern side. There, you’ll find another Starlight Shard waiting near a Stone Astrolabe. Far South of Stormhill Shack: Depart from Stormhill Shack and travel south until you encounter a dormant Guardian Golem. Ignore the golem and continue westward to the cliff’s southern tip, where yet another Starlight Shard gleams beside a Stone Astrolabe.

Caelid Starlight Shards

Venture into the mystical realm of Caelid to uncover three more Starlight Shards.

West of Caelid Highway South Site of Grace: Embark on the Caelid Highway path towards the south until you reach Caelid Highway South Site of Grace. From there, journey westward to discover a Starlight Shard resting near a Stone Astrolabe. East of Church of the Plague: Head eastward from the Church of the Plague, where you’ll encounter Millicent, a troubled NPC. Ascend the path from Sellia Backstreets Site of Grace or descend via the whirlwind southwest of Fort Faroth to reach this location and claim your Starlight Shard. Southeast of Bestial Sanctum: Within Caelid’s Dragonbarrow lies the Bestial Sanctum, guarded fiercely by Black Blade Kindred and Vulgar Militiamen. Make your way to the southeastern edge of the cliff to discover another Starlight Shard near a Stone Astrolabe.

Liurnia of the Lakes Starlight Shards

Liurnia of the Lakes boasts a staggering twelve Starlight Shards scattered throughout its enchanting landscapes.

Ten Starlight Shards in Cathedral of Manus Sellus: Delve into the Cathedral of Manus Sellus after completing Ranni The Witch’s questline to unlock access to the plateau south of Liurnia of the Lakes. Amidst the ruins, you’ll find ten Starlight Shards waiting to be claimed. North of the Cathedral of Manus Sellus: Just north of the Cathedral lies another Starlight Shard, beckoning to those brave enough to seek it out. South of Artist’s Shack in Liurnia: Journey southward from the Artist’s Shack in Liurnia to discover a Stone Astrolabe guarding yet another Starlight Shard.

Altus Plateau Starlight Shards

Ascend to the heights of Altus Plateau to uncover three more Starlight Shards.

North of the Shaded Castle: Traverse northeast from Erdtree-Grazing Hill Site of Grace to reach Shaded Castle. Explore behind the castle to discover a Starlight Shard near a Stone Astrolabe. Near the Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast in Mt. Gelmir: Brave the treacherous path to Volcano Manor by climbing Mt. Gelmir, where you’ll encounter the formidable Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast. Nearby, a Starlight Shard awaits near a Stone Astrolabe. One Starlight Shard in Hermit Village: Explore the outskirts of Mt. Gelmir to stumble upon Hermit Village, where a lone Starlight Shard rests at the cliff’s edge.

Mountaintops of the Giants Starlight Shards

Prepare for the final leg of your journey as you seek out the last two Starlight Shards in the Mountaintops of the Giants.

Northeast of the Foot of the Forge: As you near the end of Mountaintops of the Giant, seek out the Foot of the Forge Site of Grace. From there, head northeast to discover a Stone Astrolabe and claim your Starlight Shard. West of Castle Sol: On your way to Castle Sol, face off against the Death Rite Bird to claim the final Starlight Shard. Head westward from Castle Sol Main Gate Site of Grace, prepared for battle or stealth, until you reach your prize.

Bonus Starlight Shard

For those seeking an extra Starlight Shard, progress through Sorceress Sellen’s questline. After locating Master Lusat, inform Sellen of his whereabouts to receive a valuable Starlight Sword. Begin by finding her in Waypoint Ruins and becoming her apprentice, then reveal Master Azur’s location to unlock the barrier and claim your reward.