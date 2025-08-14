The Aether Blade is one of the most sought-after wonder weapons in Black Ops 6 Zombies, especially in the final map, Reckoning. This powerful throwable lethal weapon can slice through hordes of zombies with ease, making it a game-changer for high-round runs. But unlocking it isn’t straightforward—it requires completing a multi-step Easter egg, gathering hidden items, and surviving intense combat sequences.

What Is the Aether Blade?

Before diving into the steps, let’s talk about why the Aether Blade is worth the effort. Originally seen in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, this throwable weapon instantly kills up to three zombies per throw and automatically returns to your inventory every five seconds. Unlike other lethals, it has infinite uses, making it perfect for crowd control and high-round survival.

However, it’s been slightly nerfed since its last appearance—previously killing up to five zombies per throw—but it’s still one of the best tools for dominating Reckoning.

Prerequisites: What You Need Before Starting

Before attempting the Easter egg, there’s one non-negotiable requirement: the Mister Peeks Field Upgrade. This quirky little gadget, shaped like a robotic monkey, is essential for revealing the hidden safe containing the Aether Blade.

Here’s the catch—Mister Peeks isn’t available right away. It’s tied to the 90s Action Heroes event, which goes live on August 21, 2025. If you’re reading this before then, you’ll have to wait. Trying the Easter egg without it is impossible, so mark your calendar and prepare in advance.

Recommended Loadout

Since the Easter egg involves combat, lockdowns, and elite enemies, you’ll want the best gear possible:

Primary Weapon : A Pack-a-Punched assault rifle or SMG for versatility.

Secondary Weapon : A high-damage option like a sniper or shotgun for boss fights.

Field Upgrade : Mister Peeks (mandatory).

Perks : Juggernog (survival), Speed Cola (faster reloads), Quick Revive (solo players), and Stamin-Up (mobility).

Essence : Save at least 10,000 points for emergencies and Mystery Box spins.

Now, let’s break down the steps to unlock the Aether Blade.

Step 1: Collect the Three Paintings

The first phase involves finding three hidden paintings scattered across Reckoning. These aren’t random—they spawn in fixed locations every game.

Painting Locations

Test Site Charlie – Opposite the spawn-side entrance, under blue tarp coverings. Look for a framed abstract geometric design at eye level. Communications Building – Upstairs office, behind a desk. This one shows Dark Aether crystals and is easy to miss if you don’t explore thoroughly. Laboratory Complex – In the corridor connecting the main lab to the decontamination chamber. Check the left wall for a swirling vortex painting.

Pro Tip: Each painting triggers a faint whooshing sound when collected. If you don’t hear it, zombies might be interrupting the interaction—clear them first.

Step 2: Obtain the Safe Key

Once all three paintings are placed in the Director’s Office (on slots on the wall), the next step is securing the Safe Key. This involves crafting an ARC-XD (a remote-controlled explosive) and navigating a maze in the Dark Entity Containment area.

How to Get the Safe Key

Craft the ARC-XD – Collect 1,000 Salvage and build it at any Crafting Table. Head to Dark Entity Containment – Go downstairs near The Forsaken area and look for a small gap in a grey fence. Navigate the Maze – Drive the ARC-XD through the gap, past wires, and turn right to find an Aether Crystal. Detonate the Crystal – Blow up the ARC-XD near the crystal to trigger a Kazimir grenade effect. Collect the Key – After the explosion, multiple Aether Crystals will spawn upstairs. Destroy them—one will drop the Safe Key .

Warning: This area can be chaotic. Have teammates cover you or be ready to fight off zombies while controlling the RC car.

Step 3: Unlock the Safe with Mister Peeks

Now for the final stretch. Return to the Director’s Office with the Safe Key. Here’s where Mister Peeks comes into play.

Activate Mister Peeks – Use the Field Upgrade near the painting closest to the teleporter. Reveal the Safe – The painting will fall, exposing a hidden wall safe. Open the Safe – Use the Safe Key to unlock it.

Brace Yourself: Opening the safe triggers a lockdown with waves of powerful enemies, including an Elite Disciple. Survive the onslaught, and the Aether Blade will appear inside the safe for pickup.