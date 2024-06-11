Ghost of Tsushima offers players a range of combat arts, but none are as powerful as the Dance of Wrath. This mythic combat art allows Jin to strike his enemies three times in rapid succession, mimicking an on-demand Standoff with a guaranteed success. Unlocking this ability can significantly enhance your combat prowess, making battles easier to handle. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to acquire the Dance of Wrath.

Starting The Spirit of Yarikawa’s Vengeance

The journey to obtain Dance of Wrath begins in Act 2 of the game with the Spirit of Yarikawa’s Vengeance Mythic Tale. To initiate this quest, players must first liberate Castle Kaneda during the ‘A New Horizon’ main quest. This task ends the Mongol occupation in Izuhara and grants access to Toyotama.

Upon reaching Toyotama, head towards the blue quest marker located near the ‘The Walls of Yarikawa’ main mission. There, on the road leading into the Ruins of Old Yarikawa, you will find Yamato the storyteller. Speak to him to start the Mythic Tale.

Searching Old Yarikawa for White Smoke

Your first objective in this tale is to find four smoke beacons in Old Yarikawa. These beacons are marked by long, thin trails of white smoke rising from stone shrines along the road. Each beacon signifies a task that you need to complete.

White Smoke Beacon No. 1

Location: Northwestern edge of the circle, near the Kushi border.

Approach the shrine and pick up the offering. This shrine requests vengeance on a nearby Mongol camp, located west of the shrine. Investigate the camp and free the prisoner to complete this part of the quest.

White Smoke Beacon No. 2

Location: South of the Survivor Camp, on the southwestern side of the circle.

Collect the offering here to find a request for vengeance against Heitaro, a resident of the nearby camp. Enter the camp and ask Heitaro to step out. Follow him to a nearby gravesite where he will explain himself.

White Smoke Beacon No. 3

Location: In the middle of Old Yarikawa, slightly east of the center of the investigation circle.

There will be no offering here, but Jin will hear the sounds of fighting. Follow the guiding wind to a battlefield where a white-clad figure is seen killing people next to a large green hut. Use the handholds on the cliffside to descend and investigate.

Enter the hut through a small crawl space in the back and investigate the clues inside. You’ll discover it’s the hideout of an old Yarikawa Samurai who participated in the rebellion thirty years ago.

White Smoke Beacon No. 4

Location: Northern edge of the circle, on the road leading east from the first shrine.

The offering at this shrine demands the death of Jin Sakai, asking the Spirit to strike in the Garden of the Gods. This garden is located in the center of the Ruins of Old Yarikawa. Look for a field filled with bright yellow fireflies to find it. Enter and pick up the letter on the stone shrine to trigger a duel with the Spirit.

Dueling the Spirit of Yarikawa’s Vengeance

The duel with the Spirit is relatively straightforward. Equip your best armor and charms that boost melee damage. As in all duels, Jin cannot use Ghost weapons or ranged attacks, relying solely on his Katana skills. Using the Heavenly Strike can be very effective as it is unblockable and leaves the target open to additional attacks.

Using Dance of Wrath

Once you defeat the Spirit, you will unlock the Dance of Wrath. This powerful move requires 3 Resolve to activate. By default, Jin targets the nearest enemies, but you can direct the attacks using the analog stick or WASD keys. When executed, Jin performs three swift and powerful slashes, dealing significant damage.

The Dance of Wrath also has a chance to terrify nearby enemies, increasing their likelihood to flee. This chance can be enhanced with specific charms. In duels, the Dance of Wrath delivers unblockable damage, making it an essential move for challenging fights.

Dance of Wrath Controls

PC (Mouse & Keyboard): V + Right Click

Xbox: LB + RB

PlayStation: L1 + R1

Using Dance of Wrath when no enemies are nearby will not consume any Resolve, allowing you to save it for when it truly matters.