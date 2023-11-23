The real Slim Shady, Eminem himself, is dropping into the Fortnite island to wrap up Fortnite’s OG season and kick off Chapter 5. It’s like a dream come true for fans of both Fortnite and the iconic rapper. But hold your horses, we’ve got the lowdown on how and when you can snag those epic Eminem skins.

Eminem’s presence in Fortnite comes with three unique outfits, each representing different stages of the artist’s illustrious career. Whether you fancy a rap-inspired ensemble, a superhero getup, or a more sophisticated suit, Fortnite’s got you covered. These outfits are not just for show; they also offer a limited-time chance to claim a special Edit Style if you participate in the Big Bang Event.

Release Date and Styles

Mark your calendars, Fortnite enthusiasts! Eminem is set to hit the Fortnite Item Shop on Wednesday, November 29, at 7 PM ET. The three distinct looks from the Icon Series featuring Eminem will be available, but keep in mind that these styles may come as separate outfits that you’ll need to snag with your V-Bucks.

Rap Boy Eminem V-Buck Price: To Be Confirmed (TBC)

Take a trip down memory lane with the Rap Boy outfit, a playful nod to Eminem’s early days and his song “Without Me.” Picture Eminem as a mature superhero with a unique flair. Slim Shady Eminem V-Buck Price: TBC

Relive Eminem’s Slim Shady era with bleached blonde hair, a t-shirt, and a jacket. This outfit comes with two additional styles, one featuring Eminem wearing classic headphones and the other from the exclusive Mask Up Built-In Emote. Marshall Never More Eminem V-Buck Price: TBC

Eminem dons a dapper look with a clean black suit and a fedora in this outfit. Purchasers will get an extra style option, available for a limited time, inspired by Eminem’s album cover for “Music to Be Murdered By.”

Unlock Marshall Magma Edit Style

To get the exclusive Marshall Magma edit style, players must attend The Big Bang, the grand finale for Fortnite’s OG Season. This live event kicks off on December 2 at 2 PM ET. Participants will receive the Marshall Magma style and The Big Bang Loading Screen, showcasing Eminem in Fortnite. The edit style features cracked skin, giving Eminem a lava-ready appearance with glowing yellow eyes.

Whether you’ve already purchased the Marshall Never More outfit or plan to do so after the event, attending The Big Bang is crucial. After the event and the servers come back online for Chapter 5, those who watched it live will receive the Marshall Magma style upon purchasing the Marshall Never More outfit.

Eminem’s Departure from the Item Shop

Now, the burning question: When will Eminem exit the Fortnite Item Shop? While Eminem is expected to land in the Item Shop on November 29, players may wonder how long they have to grab his outfits. It’s likely that Eminem will stick around beyond the end of Fortnite’s OG Season, possibly extending into Fortnite Chapter 5. Attending the live event to bid farewell to Fortnite OG allows players to unlock the Marshall Magma edit style for the Marshall Never More skin at no additional charge. However, the Marshall Never More skin must still be purchased to use the style.

Predicting when collab skins will leave the shop is tricky. Some vanish after a short period, like Lewis Hamilton, who was around for only 48 hours, while others, like Marvel cosmetics, make frequent returns. To ensure you don’t miss out, it’s best to grab collab skins promptly, as they may not reappear for an extended period. So, gear up, Fortnite fans, and get ready to embrace the Eminem style in the virtual world of Fortnite!