Fortnite never fails to keep players hooked with its ever-changing world, wild collaborations, and, of course, free rewards. One of the latest goodies up for grabs is the Gooey Wrap—a slick, animated cosmetic that adds a touch of personality to your weapons and vehicles. The best part? It’s completely free, but there’s a catch: you’ve got to act fast because time is running out.

If you’re wondering how to snag this exclusive wrap before it’s gone, you’re in the right place. Below, we’ll break down everything you need to know—from how to claim it to why this might be your last chance to get it without spending a dime.

What Is the Gooey Wrap?

Before diving into the how, let’s talk about the what. The Gooey Wrap is a rare cosmetic that gives your weapons and vehicles a glossy, liquid-like appearance. It’s one of those small but stylish additions that make your loadout stand out in the battlefield. While it doesn’t give any competitive advantage, it’s a fun way to customize your gear and show off your flair.

Originally, this wrap was hidden in Fortnite’s files, unreleased to the public. But now, Epic Games has made it available—but only for a limited time and through a special method.

How to Claim the Gooey Wrap for Free

Here’s the deal: the Gooey Wrap is currently available as a Twitch Drop. That means you’ll need to watch a Fortnite stream on Twitch to unlock it. But not just any stream—you’ll have to tune into specific creators to qualify.

Step 1: Link Your Twitch and Epic Games Accounts

Before you can earn the wrap, make sure your Twitch and Epic Games accounts are connected. If you’ve done this before for previous drops, you’re good to go. If not, here’s how to link them:

Head over to the Epic Games website and log into your account. Go to the Account Settings page. Look for the Connected Accounts section. Find Twitch and click Connect . Follow the prompts to sign in to Twitch and authorize the link.

Once your accounts are synced, you’re ready for the next step.

Step 2: Watch a Supported Creator’s Stream

Not every Fortnite stream will count toward unlocking the Gooey Wrap. You’ll need to watch one of the approved streamers for at least 15 minutes. While some past drops allowed you to watch any partnered streamer, this one seems to be more exclusive—some reports suggest that only certain big-name creators like Ninja are eligible.

To be safe, check the official Fortnite social media pages or Twitch’s Drops section to confirm which streamers qualify. Once you find one, tune in and let the stream run for the required time.

Step 3: Claim the Drop on Twitch

After your 15 minutes are up, a notification should pop up on Twitch letting you know the Gooey Wrap is ready to claim. If you miss the pop-up, don’t worry—you can also find it in your Twitch Inventory under Drops. Click the Claim button, and the wrap will be on its way to your Fortnite locker.

Step 4: Check Your Fortnite Account

Once claimed, the Gooey Wrap should appear in your Fortnite inventory the next time you log in. However, sometimes there’s a delay—Epic Games notes that it could take up to 14 days for the item to show up, though most players get it much faster.

Hurry—The Gooey Wrap Won’t Be Free Forever

Here’s the kicker: this Twitch Drop is only available until August 4 at 4 AM UTC. Once that deadline passes, the only way to get the Gooey Wrap might be through the Item Shop—and that means spending V-Bucks.

If you’re reading this before the cutoff, don’t wait. Even if you’re not a huge fan of Twitch streams, 15 minutes is a small price to pay for a free cosmetic that might cost real money later.

What If You Miss the Deadline?

If the promotion ends before you get the chance to claim the wrap, don’t lose hope. Fortnite often brings back rare cosmetics in the Item Shop, sometimes months or even years after their initial release. While there’s no guarantee, there’s a good chance the Gooey Wrap will return—just be prepared to pay for it.