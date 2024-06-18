Among the vast array of hidden weapons in Elden Ring, some have become fan favorites due to their power and utility. While high-level weapons like the Sword of Night and Flame are sought after, there are other weapons that can be incredibly useful early in the game. One of the most notable weapons for magic users is the Meteorite Staff. This straightforward yet powerful item is a must-have for sorcerers starting their journey in Elden Ring.

The Meteorite Staff stands out among other weapons in Elden Ring due to its scalability and early game availability. Unlike many items that are found in chests or require defeating bosses, the Meteorite Staff is obtained by looting a corpse. This unique method of acquisition makes it accessible relatively early in the game, offering a significant advantage to players focusing on sorcery.

Locating the Meteorite Staff

To find the Meteorite Staff, players must venture to the northeastern region of the Lands Between, specifically to the area known as Caelid. Despite its ominous surroundings, the staff can be easily reached by using Torrent, your trusted steed, to bypass enemies swiftly. Head towards the Swamp of Aeonia, where the staff is located. Thankfully, you won’t have to face any bosses or embark on lengthy quests to get it.

Detailed Steps to Acquire the Meteorite Staff

Start Your Journey : Begin by traveling to the swamp near the Street of Sages Ruins. This area is in the northeastern part of the Lands Between. Locate the Site of Grace : Find the Site of Grace in the swamp. This will be your starting point for the final leg of your journey to the staff. Navigate the Swamp : From the Site of Grace, venture further into the swamp. Use stealth to avoid enemies as much as possible. Find the Poisonous Flowers : Look for a room filled with poisonous flowers. This room is a key landmark. Loot the Corpse : In the room with the poisonous flowers, you’ll find a dead body hanging from a ledge. This corpse holds the Meteorite Staff. Loot the body to claim your prize.

Using the Meteorite Staff

The Meteorite Staff is one of the best weapons for sorcerers, especially in the early stages of the game. It scales well with Intelligence, requiring players to have at least 18 Intelligence to wield it. While it cannot be upgraded using smithing stones, the staff inflicts decent damage right out of the gate and boosts gravity sorceries, making it a versatile tool for magic users.

Enhancing Your Build

For those looking to maximize the effectiveness of the Meteorite Staff, consider equipping the Sage Set. This armor set complements the staff, increasing its damage and enhancing your overall magical abilities. With the right gear, you can significantly improve your combat capabilities and tackle tougher enemies with ease.

Advantages of the Meteorite Staff

Early Accessibility : The staff can be obtained relatively early in the game, giving players a powerful tool without the need to grind for higher-level equipment. Magic Boost : The staff boosts gravity sorceries, making it particularly useful for sorcerers who rely on these types of spells. No Upgrades Needed : Unlike other weapons that require constant upgrades, the Meteorite Staff is powerful as is, saving you resources and time. Long-Term Use : While it may not be the ultimate weapon for end-game content, the Meteorite Staff remains useful for a significant portion of the game. Its consistent performance allows players to invest time in mastering its use.

The Meteorite Staff is a valuable asset for any sorcerer in Elden Ring. Its early accessibility, coupled with its impressive magic boost, makes it a standout weapon for magic users. By following the steps outlined above, you can easily acquire this powerful staff and enhance your gameplay experience. Whether you’re just starting your journey or looking to strengthen your magical arsenal, the Meteorite Staff is an essential addition to your inventory.