The Obsidian Worldbreaker, a Deathwing-inspired mount, is one of the most iconic rewards in World of Warcraft. Originally introduced during the game’s 15th Anniversary celebration, this mount has become a prized possession for collectors. If you’re eager to add this fiery drake to your stable, here’s everything you need to know.

Origins of the Obsidian Worldbreaker

The mount was initially a reward during WoW‘s 15th Anniversary event, where players earned it by completing a special raid encounter called “Chromie’s Memory.” This involved battling nine legendary bosses from WoW‘s history. While it later became available on the Black Market Auction House (BMAH), this rare availability left many players longing for its return.

Blizzard recently reintroduced the Obsidian Worldbreaker in Patch 11.0.5 of World of Warcraft. Players can now acquire it during the 20th Anniversary event, giving both newcomers and veterans another chance to secure this impressive ride.

Steps to Obtain the Obsidian Worldbreaker

1. Participate in the Anniversary Event

To get the Obsidian Worldbreaker in Patch 11.0.5, you must take part in WoW’s 20th Anniversary event. This limited-time celebration includes various activities and rewards. The mount can be purchased from an event-specific vendor.

2. Collect Bronze Celebration Tokens

The key currency for obtaining the Obsidian Worldbreaker is Bronze Celebration Tokens. You’ll need 20 tokens to purchase the mount. These tokens can be earned by completing event-specific activities, such as:

Daily Quests: Check with Historian Ma’di in the event hub for quests that award tokens.

Battlegrounds and Dungeon Participation: Some timewalking dungeons or battlegrounds linked to the event may offer tokens as rewards.

Event Achievements: Completing unique event achievements often grants extra tokens.

3. Visit the Vendor

Once you’ve collected enough Bronze Celebration Tokens, head to Storekeeper Reginald, one of the event vendors. He is located at the central event hub (usually Tanaris or the Caverns of Time for anniversary events). Exchange your tokens for the mount and enjoy your new ride.

Riding Requirements

The Obsidian Worldbreaker can be used by any character on your account, provided they meet the following criteria:

Level 10 or higher

Apprentice Riding Skill (for ground speed boosts)

Expert Riding Skill (to enable flying)

Why the Obsidian Worldbreaker is Special

What sets this mount apart is its thematic connection to Deathwing, one of WoW‘s most iconic villains. The mount’s design reflects Deathwing’s molten, destructive aesthetic, making it a perfect addition for players who love the lore and want a striking mount.

Tips for Earning Tokens Efficiently

Focus on Group Content: Some event tasks, such as Chromie’s Memory encounters or anniversary raids, offer substantial rewards. Gather a group or join a raid finder to tackle these efficiently. Plan Your Daily Quests: Completing these consistently throughout the event ensures a steady flow of Bronze Celebration Tokens. Check for Bonus Events: Sometimes, anniversary events align with other in-game events like timewalking, offering additional opportunities to earn tokens.

Limited Availability

Since the Obsidian Worldbreaker is tied to anniversary events, it’s crucial to participate while the event is active. Missing it could mean waiting for another special occasion or searching for it on the Black Market Auction House, where availability is rare and prices are high.