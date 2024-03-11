Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth involves harnessing the legendary power of Odin, an awe-inspiring Summon with the infamous Zantetsuken attack. This guide will navigate players through the process of acquiring and upgrading Odin, empowering them to conquer even the most formidable foes.

To obtain the Odin Summoning Materia, players must first vanquish Odin himself in Chadley’s Combat Simulator. This challenging encounter becomes accessible upon reaching the Nibel Region at the outset of Chapter 11. For those struggling to locate Chadley, he can be found in Nibelheim and the Chocobo Sage’s Manor, as well as scattered throughout prior regions of the game.

Strategies for Defeating Odin

Defeating Odin proves daunting, primarily due to his lethal Zantetsuken ability. To triumph, players must thwart this devastating attack by equipping Revival Earrings or weapons with the Reprieval ability. However, rather than solely focusing on survival, preventing Odin from executing Zantetsuken entirely yields greater success.

Odin possesses no elemental weaknesses, necessitating the utilization of potent Materia. While Fire and Lightning spells prove effective, Wind and Ice abilities risk missing their mark. Odin triggers Zantetsuken after sustained assault, prompting players to adopt defensive tactics. By assuming Cloud’s Punisher Mode stance and employing timely guards, players can deflect Odin’s onslaught and retaliate with devastating counterattacks. Alternatively, adept players may execute precise timing to automatically block and counter Odin’s strikes.

Upon staggering Odin, players must capitalize on the opportunity to unleash relentless assaults. Cloud’s Cross-Slash limit break and the Infinity’s End ability prove instrumental in whittling down Odin’s health. For those facing difficulty, upgrading the Odin Summoning Materia or transitioning to Easy mode presents viable solutions.

Upgrading the Summon

To fully unleash Odin’s might, players must access all three Odin Sanctuaries located in the Nibelheim region. However, securing an Ocean Chocobo is imperative, as these sanctuaries lie within inaccessible caves that require Selena’s Chocojet ability.

Odin Sanctuary 1

The first Odin Sanctuary awaits southeast of the Chocobo Intel: Feathered Waverunners objective. Utilizing the Chocojet ability, players ascend to a cave perched above the water. The Crystal Memory Matrix solution unfolds as X, Circle, Square, Triangle, X, Circle, Square, Triangle.

Odin Sanctuary 2

Divine Sanctuary 2 beckons on the western shore of the Nibel Region. Navigating a labyrinth of caves with Selena’s Chocojet ability leads to this sacred site. The Crystal Memory Matrix unveils as Square, Square, Triangle, Triangle, Circle, X, Circle, X.

Odin Sanctuary 3

The final Odin Crystal resides on a secluded island west of the Nibel Region’s airstrip. Traversing intricate cave networks with Selena’s Chocojet ability grants access to this hallowed ground. The Crystal Memory Matrix reveals the path: Circle, X, X, Square, Square, Triangle, Triangle, Circle.

Elevating Odin’s Power Level

Ascending through Odin’s power levels enhances his efficacy in battle and bestows stat bonuses upon the summoner. This progression unfolds as follows:

Invoke Odin to aid you in battle, as well as confer stat bonuses to the summoner Summon Level +1 Summon Level +1 Allfather’s Fury learned

The acquisition and utilization of Odin Summoning Materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth presents a formidable yet rewarding challenge. By employing strategic prowess and unwavering determination, players can harness the unparalleled might of Odin, turning the tide of battle in their favor.