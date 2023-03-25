How To Get the Shotgun in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Resident Evil 4 Remake is a survival-horror game that features a variety of weapons, with shotguns being some of the most reliable and useful in the game. For those who are new to the game, finding the shotgun may seem like a daunting task, but it is relatively easy to find if you know where to look.

The first opportunity to acquire the shotgun in Resident Evil 4 Remake is in the village area, which is encountered shortly after Leon fights his first batch of enemies. In this area, players will face a swarm of Las Plagas-infected villagers armed with pitchforks, axes, and other deadly instruments. Surviving this area can be a challenge, especially on higher difficulties, so it is crucial for players to arm themselves appropriately.

To find the shotgun in the village area, players should face the village from the entrance and look for a two-story building on Leon’s left-hand side, near the end of the centre area. Players can either fight the enemies in their way or head straight to the building. Once inside, it is important to block the door to prevent enemies from entering.

To find the shotgun, players should head upstairs and look for it on a rack on a wall. With the shotgun in hand, players will have a much better chance against the deadly villagers and the chainsaw-wielding maniac, who will appear shortly after obtaining the shotgun.

While this is the first shotgun that players will acquire in the game, there are other shotguns available as well. These are mainly acquired by buying them from the merchant, who has returned from the original Resident Evil 4 game. Players can collect money by defeating enemies or by selling treasures and items to the merchant. This money can then be used to purchase additional shotguns or to upgrade the first shotgun, making it powerful enough for the game’s toughest battles.

In conclusion, the shotgun is an essential weapon in Resident Evil 4 Remake, and players should make it a priority to acquire it as soon as possible. By knowing where to find it and how to upgrade it, players can make the shotgun a formidable weapon in their arsenal, allowing them to survive the game’s many challenges. Whether you are a seasoned player or a newcomer to the series, the shotgun is a weapon that you will not want to be without in Resident Evil 4 Remake.