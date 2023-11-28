In Baldur’s Gate 3, where every decision shapes the destiny of your character, having the right accessories can be a game-changer. One such accessory that can elevate your gameplay is the Warped Headband of Intellect. This unassuming piece of headwear harbors the potential to significantly boost your character’s Intelligence stat, making it a must-have for those looking to enhance their abilities.

The location of Blighted Village

The journey to acquiring the Warped Headband of Intellect begins in Act 1, specifically when you reach the Blighted Village. However, before plunging headlong into this perilous adventure, it’s crucial to prepare your character adequately.

Start by exploring the lush landscapes of Emerald Grove and its neighboring woods. Engage in conversations with Tieflings and Druids, undertaking smaller quests along the way. These preliminary tasks will not only enhance your character’s capabilities but also set the stage for the challenges ahead.

As you gear up for the Blighted Village, keep in mind that the enemies holding the Warped Headband of Intellect are around level 4. To ensure a smoother encounter, ensure that your party is well-leveled, if not slightly higher. Strategic preparation is the key to turning this potential obstacle into a breeze.

The Encounter in the Blighted Village

Upon reaching the Blighted Village, your focus should shift to a particular room housing three imposing Ogres. These formidable adversaries might elude your notice if you don’t meticulously investigate every nook and cranny of the village. For a shortcut, head directly to the building located at coordinates X:9, Y: 370.

Upon entering this building, a riveting cutscene unfolds, depicting three Ogres feasting on the remains of a Tiefling. Among them is Lump the Enlightened, a seemingly more composed Ogre who holds the coveted Warped Headband of Intellect. Conversations with Lump can lead to intriguing choices, such as bribing him for assistance in combat or hiring the Ogres’ services for a fee.

However, obtaining the Warped Headband of Intellect requires a more direct approach. For those eager to secure this powerful item promptly, initiating combat with the Ogres by attacking Lump is the only option. Yet, for those who can afford to bide their time, an alternative presents itself.

Instead of resorting to violence, employ persuasion or bribery with gold to secure Lump’s allegiance. In return, you’ll receive a Horn that allows you to summon Lump and the Ogres as allies in combat. This option, only available during Act 1, provides an opportunity to navigate challenging encounters early in the game. Once Lump has fulfilled his role, you can choose to dispatch him when he shows up in camp seeking payment. This marks the opportune moment to claim the Warped Headband of Intellect from his lifeless form.

Perks for Warped Headband of Intellect

Now that you possess the coveted Warped Headband of Intellect, understanding its perks and leveraging them effectively is essential. This accessory stands out in Baldur’s Gate 3 as one of the rare items that empower characters without the need for a respec or Ability Improvement Feat.

The Warped Headband elevates the wearer’s Intelligence to 17, a significant boon for any character. This score equals the maximum starting stat for a character at level 1, making it a game-changer. Specific Class builds, in particular, can benefit immensely from this intelligence boost.

Rogue – Arcane Trickster:

Arcane Tricksters often grapple with the challenge of Spell Attacks relying on the Intelligence Spellcasting Modifier. Many players, prioritizing Dexterity, Constitution, and Charisma for a Rogue, find their Arcane Trickster’s spells lacking in damage due to a low INT stat. The Warped Headband of Intellect rectifies this, elevating the INT stat to 17 and making the Arcane Trickster more formidable while maintaining strength in other crucial stats.

Fighter – Eldritch Knight:

Eldritch Knight Fighters encounter a similar dilemma. Focused on Strength, Constitution, and Dexterity, they may find their Spellcasting underwhelming due to a weak INT stat. The Warped Headband of Intellect steps in as a solution, enhancing the Eldritch Knight’s Spellcasting capabilities and balancing their overall combat prowess.

Respeccing for a General Build:

For those who initially prioritized INT in character creation, the Warped Headband of Intellect offers a unique advantage. By equipping the headband before undergoing a respec with Withers, players can shift their character’s base stats to emphasize a secondary stat other than INT. This flexibility allows for a more dynamic and adaptable character build.