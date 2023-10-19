How To Get to Darnassus From Stormwind in World of Warcraft

In the vast world of World of Warcraft, reaching different cities and capitals is usually a straightforward process, thanks to portals, ships, and zeppelins. However, the beautiful Night Elf capital of Darnassus presents a unique challenge, as it was razed to the ground during the “War of the Thorns” event in the Battle for Azeroth expansion. But don’t worry, in the current retail version of WoW, there’s a way to go back in time and visit Darnassus. This guide will explain how to get to Darnassus and its neighboring area, Teldrassil, step by step, in simple terms even a teen can understand.

Get to Darnassus and Teldrassil in WoW

To reach Darnassus, you’ll first need to take a trip back in time. You can do this by speaking with a character named Zidormi, who is located in Darkshore. Darkshore can be accessed through a portal located on the docks in Stormwind City, right near the boat that takes you to the Dragon Isles.

Once you arrive in Darkshore, make your way to coordinates [48, 24], where you’ll find Zidormi waiting for you. Talk to her, and she’ll help you travel to a previous version of Darkshore – a version where Teldrassil and Darnassus are still intact, before they were destroyed by the Horde. Once you’ve made it to the past, you can easily take a flight path from the nearby town of Lor’danel directly to Darnassus. Alternatively, you can take a flight path to Rut’theran Village and use a portal in the village to enter the city.

Get to Dolanaar in World of Warcraft

Dolanaar is a significant questing hub in Teldrassil, and reaching it is as simple as getting to Darnassus. You should have a flight path to Dolanaar unlocked when flying out of Lor’danel in Darkshore. However, you can also reach this town using your personal flying mount after making your way to Darnassus.

Dolanaar serves more than just a questing hub; it’s also necessary for the “Spring Fling” achievement. This achievement requires you to bring your Spring Rabbit pet to the town during the Noblegarden holiday in the game.

Get from Darnassus back to Stormwind

If you find yourself in Darnassus and need to make your way back to Stormwind, follow these steps:

Head to the Portal: Start your journey by heading to the portal in Darnassus. This portal will transport you to the docks. Travel to Auberdine: Once you arrive at the docks, you’ll need to catch a ride to Auberdine. You can arrange travel from the port through either a gryphon master or by taking a boat. Either choice will get you where you need to be. Menethil Harbor: After reaching Auberdine, take a boat from Long Wash to Menethil Harbor. Here’s where things can get a bit tricky. WetlandsTerritory: The next part of the journey involves travelling on foot from Menethil to Loch Modan. This path takes you through the Wetlands, and it can be a treacherous journey with many high-level enemies. Be prepared to do a lot of corpse running, especially if you’re below level 25. Removing your gear can save you some repair costs, and try to avoid enemies as much as possible. Be aware that dying is almost unavoidable in this part, especially at lower levels. Dodge Mobs: Fortunately, this part is less challenging. You’ll still need to dodge some high-level mobs, but they are relatively easy to avoid. Keep moving forward until you reach Ironforge. Deeprun Tram: The final leg of the journey is a visit to the Deeprun Tram in Tinker Town. This underground tram connects Ironforge and Stormwind.

That’s it! This journey might be a bit challenging, but it’s all part of the World of Warcraft experience. With patience and persistence, you’ll conquer it. So, gear up, stay vigilant, and enjoy your adventures in Azeroth!