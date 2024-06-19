Elden Ring offers a vast world with numerous challenging bosses, one of which is Mohg, Lord of Blood. This guide will help you navigate the intricate pathways leading to Mohg and prepare you for the fight ahead.

Mohg, Lord of Blood, resides in Mohgwyn Palace, a hidden location within Elden Ring. There are two primary ways to reach this area:

Using the Pureblood Knight’s Medal: Start by progressing through the questline of White-Faced Varre, who you can meet early in the game at the Rose Church in Liurnia of the Lakes.

Varre’s quest involves several invasions and tasks. Completing them will reward you with the Pureblood Knight’s Medal, which can teleport you directly to Mohgwyn Palace​. Through the Consecrated Snowfield: Another way to reach Mohgwyn Palace is via the Consecrated Snowfield. You need both halves of the Haligtree Secret Medallion to access the Grand Lift of Rold, which will take you to the snowfield.

From the snowfield, head towards the Siofra River and find the teleporter that leads to Mohgwyn Palace​.

Navigating Mohgwyn Palace

Once at Mohgwyn Palace, follow these steps to reach Mohg:

Dynasty Mausoleum Entrance Site of Grace: From this Site of Grace, ascend the stairs to the mausoleum proper. Head left past the Imprisoned Merchant​​. Reaching Dynasty Mausoleum Midpoint Site of Grace: Continue up the stairs, then turn right and proceed forward to exit the mausoleum. This will bring you to the Dynasty Mausoleum Midpoint Site of Grace. The Elevator to the Boss Arena: Move forward from the Midpoint Site of Grace, and you will find an elevator to your right. This elevator leads directly to Mohg’s boss arena​​.

Preparing for the Fight

Before engaging Mohg, it’s crucial to prepare adequately. Here are some essential tips:

Purifying Crystal Tear: Use the Purifying Crystal Tear in your Flask of Wondrous Physick to reduce the damage from Mohg’s Nihil attack. This tear is obtained from the Bloody Finger Hunter Yura’s questline, specifically at the Second Church of Marika on the Altus Plateau​. Mohg’s Shackle: Mohg’s Shackle can be used to immobilize him temporarily during the first phase of the fight, allowing you to land critical hits. This item is found in the Subterranean Shunning Grounds​. Flask of Crimson Tears: Ensure your Flask of Crimson Tears is upgraded and maximized. Collect Sacred Tears and Golden Seeds to enhance your healing capabilities, which are vital for surviving the battle​.

Battling Mohg, Lord of Blood

The fight against Mohg is divided into two phases:

Phase One: Mohg primarily uses his trident and Blood Claw attacks. The Blood Claw has both front-handed and back-handed variations, with the latter being quicker and followed by a trident charge. Dodging these attacks and countering effectively is key​. Phase Two: When Mohg reaches 50% health, he transitions to the second phase, invoking the Nihil spell thrice, draining your health and healing himself. Timing your flask usage between these casts is crucial. In this phase, Mohg grows wings and adds fire damage to his attacks, making them more lethal. Avoid the blood and fire pools while focusing on landing safe hits​.

Post-Fight Rewards

Defeating Mohg, Lord of Blood, yields significant rewards:

Mohg’s Great Rune: Activate this at the Divine Tower of East Altus.

Remembrance of the Blood Lord: This item can be exchanged for valuable equipment.

Runes: Defeating Mohg grants a substantial number of runes, aiding in your progression through the game​​.

With these steps and tips, you should be well-prepared to face and defeat Mohg, Lord of Blood, in Elden Ring. Good luck, Tarnished!