Exploring the vast and intricate world of Elden Ring is an adventure filled with hidden paths and challenging terrains. Among the new locations introduced in the “Shadow of the Erdtree” DLC, Prospect Town stands out as a mysterious and intriguing place. If you’re eager to find your way to this elusive town, here is a detailed guide to help you navigate through the Elden Ring landscape.

Starting Point: Main Gate Cross Site of Grace

Your journey to Prospect Town begins at the Main Gate Cross Site of Grace. This location serves as a crucial starting point for adventurers aiming to explore the western side of the Gravesite Plain. From here, you’ll need to head towards the Three Path Cross Grace.

Finding the Narrow Path

Once you reach the Three Path Cross Grace, look for a large archway in the cliff. This might seem like an inconspicuous landmark, but it is your gateway to the narrow path leading to Prospect Town. Stick to the left cliff wall as you traverse this path. The trail is quite hidden and might initially seem to lead nowhere, but persistence is key.

Reaching Cliffroad Terminus

Following the cliffside path will eventually bring you to the Cliffroad Terminus. This site of grace is a significant marker as it sits right next to Prospect Town. From here, you can take a moment to rest and prepare for the challenges ahead. The Cliffroad Terminus also provides a strategic point to drop down to the Church of Benediction, which lies on the other side of the hill.

Entering Prospect Town

To officially enter Prospect Town, you need to navigate a bit further. The town is located above the first grace site, and getting there requires a careful approach along the cliffside. The path is narrow and can be treacherous, so proceed with caution. The entrance to Prospect Town is somewhat concealed, which adds to the excitement of discovering this hidden location.

Exploring Prospect Town

Once inside Prospect Town, you’ll notice remnants of what was once a bustling settlement. The town is now filled with dangers, including Bloodfiends that will challenge your progress. It’s advisable to explore the area methodically, ensuring you clear threats and uncover valuable items.

Finding the Outer God Heirloom

One of the notable treasures in Prospect Town is the Outer God Heirloom. This valuable item is located inside a chest on the topmost structure within the town. Reaching this chest involves climbing various structures, often using draped cloths as makeshift paths. Be prepared for resistance, as Bloodfiends guard the heirloom fiercely. The Outer God Heirloom is particularly useful as it increases the Arcane stat by five points, enhancing your character’s abilities significantly.

Tips for a Successful Journey

Prepare Adequately : Ensure you have enough supplies, such as healing items and buffs, to tackle the enemies you’ll encounter.

Use Your Horse : In certain areas of Prospect Town, using your horse can help you navigate faster and avoid some ground-based threats.

Stake of Marika : Take advantage of the Stake of Marika located near the heirloom to respawn close by if you fall in battle.

Getting to Prospect Town in Elden Ring’s “Shadow of the Erdtree” DLC is an adventure that requires keen observation, careful navigation, and combat readiness. By following the outlined path and preparing adequately, you can explore this mysterious town and uncover its hidden treasures. Enjoy the thrill of discovery and the challenges that come with this new addition to the Elden Ring universe.