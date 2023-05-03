How To Get Zaralek Cavern in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Zaralek Cavern is a new zone that was introduced in Patch 10.1 of World of Warcraft Dragonflight. This new zone is located under the Dragon Isles and offers a unique experience to players who are willing to explore it. However, before you can start your adventure in Zaralek Cavern, you need to find the entrances to the new zone.

There are three entrances to the new zone, and all of them are caves. So, they can be easy to miss if you are not paying attention. The entrances are marked with a new icon on the map, but it is important to know where to find them. Here is how to find the entrances to Zaralek Cavern:

Iridikron’s Gambit Entrance The first entrance to Zaralek Cavern is called Iridikron’s Gambit. To reach this entrance, you need to start the main questline with The Land Beneath quest. The questline will eventually take you to Cascades Canyon in Ohn’ahran Plains. From there, fly southwest from the Valdrakken flight master and dive into the canyon (coordinates 29.9 63.1 from the Thaldraszus map.) The entrance is glowing red hot from Iridkron’s flaming descent into the depths of the earth, so it’s easy to spot. This entrance can also be easily accessed by taking the flight path to Timberstep Outpost in the Ohn’ahran Plains, and heading southeast (coordinates 86.6 28.7). Three-Falls Lookout Entrance The second entrance to Zaralek Cavern is called Three-Falls Lookout. This entrance is located just across the border from Ohn’ahran Plains, into The Azure Span. The entrance is directly adjacent to the flight path of the same name, at coordinates 18, 23. Old Loamm Road Entrance The third entrance to Zaralek Cavern is called Old Loamm Road. To reach this entrance, you need to take the flight path to Teerakai, Ohn’ahran Plains. Just follow the road heading downhill from Teerakai and the entrance will be to the right when you see some Spotted Rockfangs (coordinates 35.9, 59.4). The Rockfangs will attack, so don’t linger if you’re on foot or riding a ground mount.

Once you have found the entrances to Zaralek Cavern, you can start your adventure in this new zone. The zone is full of challenges and subterranean wonders to explore. Players can enjoy Dragonriding challenges and explore the winding tunnels on dragonback, which allows for a challenging flight of twists and turns.

Zaralek Cavern is also home to Niffen and the Drogbar, two races with a deep understanding of the underground. Players can befriend them, hunt down rare spawns, complete Public Objectives, and Sniffenseeking quests. The zone is designed to accommodate Dragonriding from the start, and there will be plenty to find on your own once you get there.

It is important to note that although Zaralek Cavern has three flight paths, you can only use them beneath the ground. You cannot use them to either fly in or fly out of the zone. Therefore, the main means of transportation you’ll use to get in and outside Zaralek Cavern is your Dragonriding drake.

In conclusion, Zaralek Cavern is an exciting new addition to the world of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. With its thrilling Dragonriding challenges and subterranean wonders, players are in for an unforgettable experience. However, to get there, you need to complete the Embers of Neltharion campaign quest line and find one of the three entrances to the cavern. These entrances are marked on the map with a new icon, but they can be easy to overlook since they are all caves. Once you enter the cave, you will meet Niffen and the Drogbar, who will help you navigate the cavern and complete quests. Whether you’re a seasoned player or a newcomer, following the questline and finding one of the entrances to Zaralek Cavern will lead you to a whole new world filled with adventure and excitement.

