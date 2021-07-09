How to get Zomato Pro

Zomato Pro, which was launched back in 2020, is the subscription package of Zomato, the highly popular online food ordering and restaurant guide. The membership provides users with some privileges and discounts on dining out and delivery orders across the best restaurants that the service has to offer.

Zomato Pro is the upgraded version of Zomato’s Gold Programme. Members get discounts on dining out and delivery orders when ordering from a range of amazing restaurants, pubs, dining clubs, etc. Also, members of Zomato Pro get priority delivery of online orders. These benefits are available across India.

Currently, Zomato Pro membership is available through a 3-month plan which is priced at Rs. 200. Previously, there was also a yearly subscription plan which had the price of Rs. 800. Similar to the Gold membership, the plans keep changing and are updated regularly as per the convenience of those who have subscribed to the service. At Rs. 200 for a 3-month membership, Zomato Pro membership seems as if it is a dream bargain even for a person who orders food only occasionally.

However, you can get an even better offer of 3 months of free Zomato pro membership using any activation code that you have. You will be able to use 150 Supercoins to get the Zomato pro activation code. Select the 3-month Zomato pro subscription on either the Zomato website or app, and apply the activation code to begin your membership. Existing Pro members can also use the activation code if they want to extend their subscriptions by doing the following:

Go to the Zomato website or mobile application. Click on the Zomato Pro option. Type in the activation code in the ‘Have promo code’ section. Click on the option that reads ‘Apply to activate your subscription.’

Now, you can enjoy 3 months of free delivery, discounts, and dining benefits.

If you are wondering where you can get an activation code or how to generate it, there is a procedure for that, as well.

Open the Zomato app. Log in to your Zomato Pro Account only. Go to the Zomato Pro section. Click on Zomato Pro Activation Code Free Send it to gift free Pro membership to your friends and family.

You will only be able to use the SuperPower Gift Code a maximum of 3 times.