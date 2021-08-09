How to hard reset iPhone 11

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone Pro Max, Apple’s newest smartphones, have the same general appearance as the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max from 2019. As a result, the physical buttons have the very same set of capabilities as the virtual buttons, including turning on and off, forcing a reset, entering DFU mode, entering recovery mode, triggering Emergency SOS, and momentarily deactivating Face ID.

It’s possible that you’ll never have to restart an iPhone in your life, but that’s uncommon. You’ll eventually discover that something is wrong, and you’ll need to turn it off and restart. However, the manner you do this has evolved through time, and there are still several options.

Keeping the volume up and the Sleep/Wake button pressed.

When prompted, swipe to choose Slide to Power Off.

After that, you may turn the iPhone back on by pushing and holding the Sleep/Wake button until the Apple logo appears.

This is Apple’s preferred technique, and it’s pretty much the only one it even mentions. The official support materials include a brief description of how to shut down an iPhone by navigating to Settings, General, and selecting Shut Down.

Nonetheless, this can be a long process. It can feel like an eternity before the Apple logo shows, especially if we’re tapping the button through the plastic of a covering.

Whether it’s actually longer or simply feels that way, there is a speedier approach — and it’s one that is more certain to succeed. You might not be able to make the Slide to Power Off swipe at all if your iPhone is suffering significant issues.

You will, however, be able to force a restart at any time. In a nutshell, you’ll need to push and hold the volume up as well as the Sleep/Wake keys once more. However, you must first notify the iPhone that you wish to restart rather than shut it off.

First, press the volume up button.

Once, press the volume down button.

Hold down the Sleep/Wake button for a few seconds.

Even if you see Slide to Power Off, keep holding.

Hold your breath until you see the Apple logo.

You can obtain a variation of the shutdown page if you avoid hitting the volume up and down keys and instead simply hold volume up and Sleep/Wake. It features the same Slide to Power Down option as the normal one, as well as an Emergency SOS button. And there’s a countdown on that button that starts right away. If you press and hold those buttons for more than a few seconds, your iPhone will dial 911.