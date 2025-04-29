Are you worried about your caller ID being visible while you make a call with your iPhone? Well, here is the perfect solution to this problem. In this guide, we shall cover how one can hide their caller ID on an iPhone while they make a call and keep their privacy stronger than before. Let us begin and see how it goes.

What is a caller ID on an iPhone?

On an iPhone, Caller ID is a feature that displays your phone number and sometimes your name, depending on the recipient’s phone and services to the person you are calling. When you make a call, if Caller ID is enabled, the person receiving your call will see your phone number on their device before they answer. This keeps things clearer on both ends and people know who is calling them.

What does it mean to hide your Caller ID on an iPhone?

Hiding your caller ID on an iPhone means preventing your phone number from being displayed to the person you’re calling. This is done in the iPhone settings, under the ‘Phone’ section, where you can toggle the ‘Show My Caller ID’ option. This is allowed by iPhone to keep in mind the privacy concerns of its users and their preferences to keep their activities and their identities a strictly private affair.

How to hide a caller ID on an iPhone?

If you have understood by far and still want to keep your caller ID a hidden thing while you make calls, then this is what you can do in such a situation.

Get your iPhone and go to the Settings app in there to see what you can do further.

When the Settings menu opens up, keep scrolling until you find the option that says ‘Phone’. Now click on it.

Find the Caller ID. There will be an option that talks about your caller ID on the iPhone. There will be an option to either show it or keep it hidden. You can choose accordingly and then see. Here, in this case, you can turn it off and the settings will immediately be changed.

To finalize the decision that you’ve made, switch the toggle towards off. This will make sure that your caller ID doesn’t stay visible while you make calls with your iPhone and your privacy isn’t compromised.

These are the simple steps following which you can easily have a hidden caller ID on your iPhone and strengthen up your private wall.

Perks of hiding the caller ID

There are various benefits of hiding a caller ID on an iPhone!

You don’t have to reveal your identity when you make a call to someone you don’t have to frequently call.

You don’t leave your information with everybody you call Or who calls you up, since sometimes information can be misused.

You are choosing the peace of mind to keep things private and it will work out the best for you.

With that said, we hope that this guide has been of help to you and you can now hide your caller ID as per your needs.